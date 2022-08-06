Little League World Series Regionals 2022: Saturday Scores and Bracket Results

Hunter Martin/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The 2022 Little League World Series regionals are in full swing with teams across the United States in action Saturday in hopes of earning one of the coveted spots to compete in the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, later this month.

The expanded 20-team World Series field will feature 10 teams from the United States and 10 teams from around the world, with all but one international team having already punched their tickets to Williamsport.

Ten different regions of the United States will be represented in the World Series, including the Great Lakes, Metro, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Mountain, New England, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West.

Ten other countries will also be represented by teams from the Asia-Pacific, Australia, Canada, Caribbean, Europe-Africa, Japan, Latin America, Mexico, Panama and Puerto Rico regions.

The Metro and Mountain regions are new to this year's tournament, as are the regions of Panama and Puerto Rico.

Regionals will run through Friday, and teams that qualify for the World Series will report to Williamsport by Aug. 17. The World Series will run Aug. 17-28.

Here's a look at Saturday's scores and the list of international teams that have already clinched a spot in Williamsport:

Great Lakes Regional

Kentucky 5, Illinois 4

Indiana vs. Michigan: 7 p.m. ET

Metro Regional

New York 6, New Jersey 3

Rhode Island vs. Connecticut: 7 p.m. ET

Midwest Regional

Minnesota 5, South Dakota 4

Kansas 7, Nebraska 0

New England Regional

Maine 3, Vermont 0

Massachusetts 1, New Hampshire 0

Northwest Regional

Washington 10, Oregon 1

Idaho 3, Alaska 1

Southeast Regional

Virginia 7, Florida 1

South Carolina vs. North Carolina: 4 p.m. ET

Southwest Regional

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas: 5 p.m. ET

Louisiana vs. Mississippi: 8 p.m. ET

West Regional

Northern California vs. Arizona: 7 p.m. ET

Southern California vs. Hawaii: 10:30 p.m. ET

International Teams

Asia-Pacific: Taipei City, Chinese Taipei

Australia: Queensland, Australia

Caribbean: Willemstad, Curacao

Europe-Africa: Bologna, Italy

Japan: Takarazuka, Hyogo

Latin America: Managua, Nicaragua

Mexico: Matamoros, Tamaulipas

Panama: Aguadulce, Panama

Puerto Rico: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Canada: TBD, tournament runs Aug. 4-12

Regional action will continue Sunday, and teams from the Mid-Atlantic and Mountain regions will just be starting their tournaments.