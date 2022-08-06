Little League World Series Regionals 2022: Saturday Scores and Bracket Results

Little League World Series Regionals 2022: Saturday Scores and Bracket ResultsAugust 6, 2022
The 2022 Little League World Series regionals are in full swing with teams across the United States in action Saturday in hopes of earning one of the coveted spots to compete in the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, later this month.
The expanded 20-team World Series field will feature 10 teams from the United States and 10 teams from around the world, with all but one international team having already punched their tickets to Williamsport.
Ten different regions of the United States will be represented in the World Series, including the Great Lakes, Metro, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Mountain, New England, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West.
Ten other countries will also be represented by teams from the Asia-Pacific, Australia, Canada, Caribbean, Europe-Africa, Japan, Latin America, Mexico, Panama and Puerto Rico regions.
The Metro and Mountain regions are new to this year's tournament, as are the regions of Panama and Puerto Rico.
Regionals will run through Friday, and teams that qualify for the World Series will report to Williamsport by Aug. 17. The World Series will run Aug. 17-28.
Here's a look at Saturday's scores and the list of international teams that have already clinched a spot in Williamsport:
Great Lakes Regional
Kentucky 5, Illinois 4
Indiana vs. Michigan: 7 p.m. ET
Metro Regional
New York 6, New Jersey 3
Rhode Island vs. Connecticut: 7 p.m. ET
Midwest Regional
Minnesota 5, South Dakota 4
Kansas 7, Nebraska 0
New England Regional
Maine 3, Vermont 0
Massachusetts 1, New Hampshire 0
Northwest Regional
Washington 10, Oregon 1
Idaho 3, Alaska 1
Southeast Regional
Virginia 7, Florida 1
South Carolina vs. North Carolina: 4 p.m. ET
Southwest Regional
Oklahoma vs. Arkansas: 5 p.m. ET
Louisiana vs. Mississippi: 8 p.m. ET
West Regional
Northern California vs. Arizona: 7 p.m. ET
Southern California vs. Hawaii: 10:30 p.m. ET
International Teams
Asia-Pacific: Taipei City, Chinese Taipei
Australia: Queensland, Australia
Caribbean: Willemstad, Curacao
Europe-Africa: Bologna, Italy
Japan: Takarazuka, Hyogo
Latin America: Managua, Nicaragua
Mexico: Matamoros, Tamaulipas
Panama: Aguadulce, Panama
Puerto Rico: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
Canada: TBD, tournament runs Aug. 4-12
Regional action will continue Sunday, and teams from the Mid-Atlantic and Mountain regions will just be starting their tournaments.