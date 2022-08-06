Kenny Pickett Listed as No. 3 QB on Steelers' 1st Unofficial 2022 Depth Chart

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It appears 2017 second overall pick Mitchell Trubisky has taken the lead in the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback competition.

Trubisky is listed as the team's starting quarterback on its first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season, while Mason Rudolph is No. 2 and Kenny Pickett is No. 3.

The news comes as little surprise as Trubisky has received all of the first-team reps in training camp, per Peter King of NBC Sports (h/t Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk).

Trubisky also said in June that he was preparing to be the team's starter in 2022, per Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports:

"I'm preparing to be a starter. I feel like no matter what position you're in, that's what you should prepare like. So we're all pushing each other, we're all competing every day. Like you said, I wouldn't read too much into it, but I'm getting a lot of good reps. I feel really comfortable in the offense. So I like where we're at right now and I feel very confident."

Trubisky signed a two-year, $14.3 million deal with the Steelers in March after spending the 2021 season with the Buffalo Bills serving as a backup to Josh Allen.

The 27-year-old appeared in six games last season and completed six of eight passes for 43 yards and an interception. He also rushed for 24 yards and one touchdown.

Prior to that, he spent four seasons with the Chicago Bears as the team's starter.

The North Carolina product had his best season in 2018, when he completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in 14 games, in addition to rushing for 421 yards and three scores, en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

As for Pickett, he was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2022 draft out of Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old had an impressive 2021 season with the Panthers, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 13 games.

However, he still has a lot to learn at the NFL level, so he wasn't expected to begin the 2022 campaign as the Steelers' starting quarterback. Still, we could eventually see Pickett leapfrog Rudolph on the depth chart for the backup job.

Rudolph has appeared in 17 games for the Steelers across three seasons and has struggled, completing 61.5 percent of his passes for 2,366 yards and 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

If the 27-year-old struggles in training camp or the preseason, that will give Pickett an opportunity to move up the depth chart.

Whoever wins the starting job has some pretty big shoes to fill following the retirement of two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger, and it's not going to be easy.