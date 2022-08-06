Dolph Ziggler Shades Goldberg on WWE Anniversary: 'Bet He Injured That Mic'

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Dolph Ziggler took a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg on Friday in recognition of the three-year anniversary of their match at SummerSlam 2019 being made official.

WWE tweeted a clip of Goldberg declaring that Ziggler was "next" leading up to their SummerSlam encounter:

Ziggler responded with a remark about Goldberg injuring the microphone he was holding during the promo:

The comment was likely in reference to Goldberg having a reputation for being stiff in the ring and injuring opponents from time to time. The most famous example occurred against Bret Hart in WCW.

Hart suffered a concussion in a match against Goldberg at Starrcade 1999, which may have essentially spelled the end of his full-time in-ring career, as he only had a handful of additional matches in WCW and didn't wrestle again for a decade until he joined WWE in 2010.

Also, just two months before the SummerSlam match against Ziggler, Goldberg faced The Undertaker at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia in one of the most highly criticized matches in WWE history.

Goldberg seemed to injure himself early in the match and struggled for the rest of it, nearly dropping Taker on his head during an attempted Jackhammer.

At SummerSlam 2019, Goldberg was able to erase some of the bad memories of that match by having an entertaining encounter with Ziggler, who sold like a champ and made Goldberg look as strong as possible.

Goldberg has had several matches since then, although his loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber may have been the final match of his career, as it was the final bout on his WWE contract.

Meanwhile, Ziggler is still going strong, and he is coming off a great performance in a Triple Threat match against Ciampa and Chad Gable on last week's episode of Raw.

