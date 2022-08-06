AEW Battle of the Belts III Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 3

Credit: AEW

The first of three title matches on this card saw Wardlow defend the TNT Championship against Lethal. As usual, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt were at ringside to provide support for Lethal.

The challenger took his time entering the ring, but a distraction from Dutt allowed him to take advantage. He showed some power by hitting a nice suplex, but Wardlow no-sold it and popped right back up to his feet.

This match followed the exact pattern you would expect. Lethal used his associates to get an unfair advantage, and that allowed Wardlow to fight from underneath as the underdog while still being the more physically imposing of the two.

The War Dog scored the win with his signature powerbomb, but Lethal, Dutt and Singh attacked him after the match and left him down and out after putting him through a table.

This was decent, but we have seen much better from both men in recent months. We don't need every match to feel like the biggest thing ever, but it felt like they were intentionally holding back at times. Both men did a great job, but the sense of urgency just wasn't there.

Winner: Wardlow

Grade: B-

Notable Moments and Observations