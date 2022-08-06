Little League World Series Regionals 2022: Friday Scores and Bracket Results

Hunter Martin/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The 2022 Little League World Series Regionals continued Friday with games taking place in the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest regions, and the action did not disappoint.

Teams from all across the United States are competing for a chance to play in the 2022 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, from August 17-28, as are teams from other countries.

The 2022 LLWS will feature an expanded 20-team field, with 10 teams from the United States and 10 teams from around the world set to earn a spot to play in Williamsport. Previously, the tournament featured 16 teams—eight from the U.S. and eight from other countries.

The United States regional system has teams competing to represent the Great Lakes, Metro, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Mountain, New England, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West. The Metro and Mountain regions are new this year.

The international regional system has teams competing to represent Asia-Pacific, Australia, Canada, Caribbean, Europe-Africa, Japan, Latin America, Mexico, Panama and Puerto Rico. The Panama and Puerto Rico regions are also new this year.

Regional action will run through Aug. 12, and teams that qualify will report to Williamsport by Aug. 17 for the World Series.

Here's a look at Friday's action and recaps for some of the best games:

Midwest Regional

North Dakota 5, Minnesota 2

Missouri 5, South Dakota 4

Iowa 10, Kansas 3

Wisconsin 9, Nebraska 0

Southeast Regional

Florida 17, Alabama 1

North Carolina 6, West Virginia 5

Tennessee 3, South Carolina 0

Georgia 2, Virginia 1

Southwest Regional

Arkansas 9, New Mexico 3

Louisiana 8, Colorado 4

Texas East 6, Mississippi 4

Texas West 3, Oklahoma 2

Here's a look at the international teams that have already punched their tickets to Williamsport:

Asia-Pacific: Taipei City, Chinese Taipei

Australia: Queensland, Australia

Caribbean: Willemstad, Curacao

Europe-Africa: Bologna, Italy

Japan: Takarazuka, Hyogo

Latin America: Managua, Nicaragua

Mexico: Matamoros, Tamaulipas

Panama: Aguadulce, Panama

Puerto Rico: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Canada: TBD, tournament runs Aug. 4-12

Regional action will continue Saturday beginning at 10 A.M. ET with games between Kentucky and Illinois and Maine and Vermont.