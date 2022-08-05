Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals Must 'Be Better at Handling Our Business' Off the Field

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that the Cardinals need to do a better job of "handling our business" in regards to the team's off-field issues this offseason.

This has been a noisy offseason for the Cardinals. Most notably, contract talks with star quarterback Kyler Murray played out in dramatic and drawn-out fashion over a period of months.

That ordeal ended when Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension last month.

The Cardinals' offseason included (but was not limited to) reports of discontent in February, one month after an ugly 34-11 Wild Card Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Murray also scrubbed all Cardinals references from his social media.

Before March even hit, Murray's representation put out a long, detailed post firing a salvo in contract talks with the team, noting that "actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business."

After a few more months, Murray and the Cardinals finally got the contract agreed upon, but then word emerged of a clause that stated the quarterback had to do four hours of independent study per game week.

It was not well received, and Murray defended his work ethic to the media.

There's more to this Cardinals offseason than Murray, though.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended six games for failing a test for performance-enhancing drugs. He has denied knowingly taking any substance to violate NFL rules.

Marquise Brown, who the Cardinals acquired via trade from the Baltimore Ravens in April, was arrested and charged with criminal speeding Wednesday. Police said he was going 126 mph in a 65 mph zone.

It's been a rocky road since last season ended. Week 1 won't be an easy task for the Cardinals either as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs come into town to open the season Sept. 11.