NBA Rumors: Rockets Have 'No Urgency to Trade' Eric Gordon; SG Viewed 'as an Asset'

The Houston Rockets are reportedly in no hurry to trade veteran guard Eric Gordon despite significant interest on the trade market.

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Rockets view Gordon as an asset on the court and a leader, and thus, they have "no urgency" to move him.

Scotto added that Gordon's $19.5 million salary could be valuable in facilitating a big trade at the deadline next season, which may be the ideal time to trade him since contenders would undoubtedly love to add a player of his ilk.

