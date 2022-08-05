Power Ranking Every Premier League Team Ahead of the 2022-23 Season

5 of 5

Another season of these two going toe-to-toe | Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

3. Chelsea

Manager: Thomas Tuchel

Key Players: Mason Mount, Kalidou Koulibaly

Last season’s third-place team may end up being this year’s third-place team. While not quite boasting the quality of the top two (who can?), the Blues are still stacked all over the pitch. Moving on from the nightmare that was Romelu Lukaku’s failed $135 million move to Stamford Bridge last season, Thomas Tuchel can build around a host of attacking options, including newly signed Raheem Sterling.

There is just so much to like about this team up front but even more so in midfield and defense. Koulibaly should have come to the Premier League sooner, but he is still world-class and will complement Thiago Silva nicely. With Brighton’s Marc Cucurella joining the funguard in London there will be many options in the wide areas, with standout Reece James joined by Ben Chilwell, Cucurella, captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

The likes of N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and newly returned Connor Gallagher give Tuchel options in the middle of the pitch as well, and they'll hope Mount continues to improve. They’re just a well-put-together unit that will compete and beat most teams in the league with ease and regularity.

2. Liverpool

Manager: Jurgen Klopp

Key Players: Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk

Are we set for a third successive season of Manchester City and Liverpool battling for the top two spots? Consider it very likely. What that order ends up being remains to be seen, and the main difference between the two squads going into this new season is the additions on City’s side have been a bit stronger and should keep that gap (as narrow as it was last season—one point) where it is for now.

The Liverpool players aren’t slouches, though, not by any stretch, and already got one up on their title rivals in a 3-1 Community Shield win last weekend. The Reds' big addition this summer was $100 million signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica, a match-winner in said Community Shield victory. He’ll add a new wrinkle to an attacking force that typically starts and finishes with Salah.

Last year’s Golden Boot winner is at the top of his game right now and will be even more dangerous with a bona fide target forward holding things down in the middle for him. If Nunez can put himself in the right places and not disrupt what has been a lethal attack in recent years, more goals should come. The price tag was a big gamble, but he seems fit and ready to make it work with Salah and friends.

At the back, the Reds are as strong as ever. Van Dijk has Joel Matip, Joe Gomez or Ibrahima Konate to keep him company. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are fixed in place. The run-it-back mentality could likely pay off, but we’re at least going to be treated to a wonderful two-horse race for the title.

Now, on to the favorites…

1. Manchester City

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Key Players: Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland

Guardiola just has things figured out, doesn’t he?

First Spain, then Germany, now England. The enigmatic Spanish coach just plain knows his stuff and has turned that into total domination of the top three leagues in Europe.

His next trick? A three-peat with City and pulling his club ever-closer to crosstown rivals and traditional juggernaut Manchester United. There are 38 games between then and now, but damn if he isn’t set up for success heading into this campaign.

Adding Norwegian Erling Haaland (who got the VVD treatment early on) from Borussia Dortmund was like Thanos dropping the last Infinity Stone into the gauntlet. Guardiola already had all the pieces to rule the world, now he’s just gone over the top and sealed the deal. Unfortunately for the rest of the Premier League, there are no Avengers here to save them.

Kalvin Phillips should prove to be a great addition to a midfield group that is already stellar. Julian Alvarez up front will add a spark (and has, see the Community Shield). If that’s all they add, their squad is still the best in the land, and few major signings around the league could put even a small dent in that.

Oh, and there’s the small matter of Jack Grealish. If he can really jell with the system and squad going into this year, in a way that Pep depends on him in the biggest moments, it could be lights out for the title race by Christmas. His play was spotty last year but showed signs of the focal point attacker he was in much different circumstances at Villa. Pep knows this and doesn’t necessarily even need that all the time from Grealish this year. But if he does...yeah, goodnight.

Good luck stopping Man City this season—or next season, and probably the one after that. It won’t be easy, but that’s what makes this league so great.