Kyrie Irving Rumors: Star PG 'in a Good Place with the Nets' amid Lakers Trade Buzz

Perhaps Kyrie Irving will get traded to the Los Angeles Lakers or perhaps he won't as rumors continue to circulate, but he is reportedly "in a good place" with his current team if he does stay put.

Ian Begley of SNY reported as much, noting the Brooklyn Nets point guard is "comfortable entering the 2022-23 season."

Irving is just one question mark for the Nets this offseason.

Kevin Durant requested a trade in late June, meaning a generational talent could be on the move with four seasons remaining on his contract. However, it has been more than a month and he still has not been traded even though most of the NBA's offseason dust has settled.

Begley cited multiple sources familiar with the trade discussions who are "pessimistic about the possibility of a deal getting done in the near future" in part because teams aren't looking to help Brooklyn by being the third or fourth squad in a potential deal.

As for Irving, he opted into the final year of his contract this offseason but has been connected to the Lakers a number of times.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported in early July that the two teams were "actively engaged" in a trade that would have sent Irving to rejoin LeBron James on the Lakers and sent Russell Westbrook to the Nets.

However, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported late last month there was "no traction" on such a deal.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported Wednesday that "all indications" are Irving's "top destination" is L.A. if he does leave the Nets. Yet that may have to wait until free agency next offseason since there apparently isn't much interest in trading for him around the league.

While Irving is one of the league's top offensive playmakers and a seven-time All-Star, he also hasn't been on the court much of late. He appeared in 20 games in 2019-20, 54 games in 2020-21 and 29 games last season, missing most of his time in 2021-22 because he remained unvaccinated against COVID-19.

It seems as if he may be back in Brooklyn in 2022-23, and that is apparently fine with him.