John Daly Says He 'Begged' Greg Norman for Spot in LIV Golf Series

Phil Inglis/Getty Images

The LIV Golf International Series has generated significant controversy since it launched, but John Daly has no problem admitting he wants to play for the circuit.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored (h/t Todd Kelly of GolfWeek), Daly said he "begged" Greg Norman to let him join the LIV tour.

The outspoken Daly wasn't shy about acknowledging he wants to jump ship because of the money being offered to players.

"I play two to three pro-ams every week on the Champions Tour and we don't play for a lot of money on the Champions Tour, so I almost feel like, 'OK, I'm not getting a lot out of this. What are we doing,'" he told Morgan.

Daly noted Norman, who is CEO of LIV Golf Investments, told him the new circuit is not looking to add more players.

Some of the money that has been given or offered by LIV to players who made their name on the PGA Tour is mind-boggling. Norman said earlier this week on Tucker Carlson Tonight (h/t ESPN's Mark Schlabach) that Tiger Woods turned down an offer in the "neighborhood" of $700-800 million to join the new series.

Per Daniel Rapaport of Golf Digest, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson signed for a combined total between $400-500 million.

LIV Golf is financed by the Saudi Arabia public investment fund. The Saudi Arabian government has been accused in recent years of sportswashing as an attempt to use sports and popular athletes to help improve its reputation around the world amid many accusations of wide-ranging human-rights abuses.

Daly, 56, is currently a member of the Champions Tour. He has been affiliated with the PGA Tour since 1987. The Arkansas native has 19 career professional wins, including five on the PGA Tour. He most recently competed in the Open Championship last month, missing the cut after finishing three-over par through 36 holes.