Former ESPN Fantasy Football Analyst Matthew Berry Joins NBC on Multiyear Contract

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T

Fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry has signed a multiyear deal with NBC Sports after leaving ESPN.

Berry will be used in a variety of roles, most notably joining Football Night in America Sunday's on NBC ahead of Sunday Night Football. He will also be on screen for a weekly pregame show on Sunday mornings and will have a daily hourlong show during weekdays on Peacock.

There will also be articles on NBC Sports digital sites, including his popular preseason "100 Facts" that was released on Thursday.

The veteran writer previously worked at NBC Sports' Rotoworld from 1999-2004 and now gets a chance to return to the company, as he discussed in a statement:

"This is truly a full circle moment for me. I started my career at Rotoworld, spent many years there, and not many people are lucky enough to get the chance to come home. I’ve spent my entire life talking fantasy football to anyone that would listen. So when I was offered the chance to join the highest-rated studio show in all of sports, I couldn’t say yes fast enough."

Berry had been at ESPN since 2007, helping grow the fantasy football industry over the past 15 years.

He announced his departure from the company last month:

It's now clear those who enjoyed Berry's work will get plenty of opportunities to read and watch his content going forward.