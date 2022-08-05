Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 4

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

This week's show kicked off with Deonna Purrazzo battling Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary in a preview of a title match on August 12 that will see The Virtuosa team with Chelsea Green to battle The Demon Assassin and her partner, Taya Valkyrie.

Valkyrie and Jessicka accompanied Rosemary to the squared circle for the match.

Rosemary found herself on the defensive, her arm the target of a concentrated attack by the former Knockouts champ. A fiery, late-match comeback saw her take her opponent down with a sling blade but an ill-advised spear missed and Purrazzo grabbed hold of the left arm.

The babyface fought out and even appeared to have the match won when she finally executed the spear. A distraction by Jessicka proved costly, though, as Purrazzo scored the pinfall victory.

This was a solid opener between two of the greatest Knockouts in Impact Wrestling history. Purrazzo is at the top of her game and continues to establish herself as one of the greatest in her field today. Rosemary, conversely, is a grizzled veteran who has seen and done it all with the company.

They understood the assignment, provided energy and quality in-ring work and the result was a solid star to the show.

It will be interesting to see exactly where this story with Jessicka is going and how long it will take before Rosemary and Valkyrie see her as a liability.

Result

Purrazzo defeated Rosemary

Grade

C+

