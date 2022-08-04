Draymond Green Uses AOL Internet Analogy for Warriors vs. Michael Jordan's Bulls

Draymond Green (Elsa/Getty Images)

Draymond Green provided further context for his Twitter post last month suggesting the modern-day Golden State Warriors would blow out the 1990s Chicago Bulls.

The four-time NBA champion explained Thursday on his Draymond Green Show podcast (57-minute mark of video) that he isn't trying to take away from the greatness of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen or Dennis Rodman. Instead, he's highlighting the uselessness of comparing teams playing totally different versions of basketball.

He used an analogy comparing a dial-up AOL connection to modern high-speed Internet as part of a conversation with the Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma.

Green : "Can you compare AOL to high-speed internet of today?"

: "Can you compare AOL to high-speed internet of today?" Kuzma : "No chance."

: "No chance." Green : "Was AOL great when we used it?"

: "Was AOL great when we used it?" Kuzma : "Amazing."

: "Amazing." Green: "So just because the Internet great doesn't mean AOL wasn't great when it was being used. ... Why in the f--k can't we do that with basketball?"

Suggesting the 2017 Warriors would have run through Jordan and the Bulls without any resistance may be a bit extreme, but the overall point is fair. Who wins those type of hypothetical battles likely depends on what brand of basketball is being played.

However, those type of debates aren't going anywhere. They are part of what makes sports great and help connect different eras of fans.

A debate between an older fan and a younger fan about who would win the post battle between Green and Rodman would likely spark a multi-hour discussion. The same goes for a debate over who'd win the head-to-head duel between MJ and Stephen Curry.

Without those comparisons, the history of the game would get lost with every generation. A few decades down the line, a new dynasty will be compared to the Warriors, and it'll be the same thing.

Green is right, but he should also expect continued blowback every time he suggests Jordan's Bulls would be no match for his Warriors despite the nuance of the era discussion.