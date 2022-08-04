NFL Training Camp Latest Buzz: Core of Steelers Offense Set with Diontae Johnson Deal

0 of 8

AP Photo/Nick Wass

To paraphrase Steve Martin from the classic comedy The Jerk, the new NFL season is here! The new NFL season is here!

Well, sort of.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders will meet at Tom Benson Stadium on Thursday to participate in the Hall of Fame Game. The contest serves as the unofficial start of the 2022 campaign.

Millions of people will watch a glorified scrimmage, primarily between the teams' second- and third-string units. But beggars can't be choosers during the dog days of summer, and football being played in Canton, Ohio, serves as the precursor to when things matter.

Speaking of which, the league's 30 other teams continued to put in work since the full preseason slate doesn't begin until next week. Business doesn't stop, either.

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally got their biggest contract holdup (or is that hold-in?) settled.

Wide receivers continue to dominate the NFL landscape, though not entirely through financial means.

Rookies for the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are set to make significant impacts this season, if their recent performances are any indication. Isaiah McKenzie and Jalen Reagor are taking advantage of training camp reps for the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively. The Chicago Bears' Justin Fields wishes he could get the same type of help.

Another rookie could address another premium position in the Colts lineup.

Meanwhile, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray isn't practicing, but he's still at the forefront of discussions.

Bleacher Report provides the latest buzz and rumblings from Thursday's training camps.