Cardinals' Kyler Murray Tests Positive for COVID, Will Miss at Least 5 Days of Camp

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals recently inked Kyler Murray to a contract extension, but they will be without their quarterback for at least five days in the early portion of training camp.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday that Murray tested positive for COVID-19. That means he will be sidelined for a minimum of five days.

Arizona's first preseason game is scheduled for Aug. 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It has been quite the offseason to this point for Murray.

The contract made headlines for more than just the $230.5 million, as it initially required four hours of "independent study" of film each game week. However, that clause was removed following backlash.

"After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract," the Cardinals said in a statement. "It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it's ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract."

For his part, Murray told reporters it was "disrespectful" that some thought he wasn't a "student of the game" because of the clause.

The Oklahoma product was already going to be under the spotlight this season even before signing the contract extension after he struggled during the playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

It was the two-time Pro Bowler's first postseason game, and he will be expected to take another step in what will be his fourth season as Arizona's starter.

For now, though, the 24-year-old will be sidelined as he recovers from symptoms that were deemed "minor."