Kyler Murray's New $230.5M Cardinals Contract Requires 'Independent Study' Hours

Set Number: X163910 TK1

As part of Kyler Murray's $230.5 million contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals, the star quarterback will have to keep up his study habits.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Murray's extension includes an addendum requiring four hours of "independent study" of film each game week:

Though Rapoport noted Murray already studies film on his own, the new requirement might be a little bit of an adjustment. In a 2021 interview with Ben Shpigel of the New York Times, the 24-year-old said watching film isn't much of a priority for him.

"I think I was blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and just see it before it happens," Murray said. "I'm not one of those guys that's going to sit there and kill myself watching film. I don't sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much."

Per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, Murray's new deal carries an average annual value of $46.1 million, which is the second-highest in the league behind Green Bay Packers star and two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers' $50.3 million. Arizona surely hopes Murray will live up to his massive contract.

A Pro Bowl selection in each of the past two seasons, Murray threw for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2021 while adding 423 rushing yards and five scores. He missed three games because of an ankle injury, and he underperformed in Arizona's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round.

It remains to be seen if the film study requirement will help Murray lead the Cardinals on a deeper playoff run this season.