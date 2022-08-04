Bryson DeChambeau Compares PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf to Competing Pizza Shops

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Where is Bryson DeChambeau getting his pizza?

In an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson (via David Scott of the New York Post), DeChambeau attempted to use a metaphor for the dynamic between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour:

"It's so weird, because it’s like — let's use this as a reference. I heard this earlier this week. You have a pizza shop that's been in existence for 50 years. And all the customers go to it and it's a great product. All of a sudden, a new pizza shop opens up, right? And they start paying the customers to come eat at their place, and that pizza is potentially a little bit better of a pizza, right? And then, all of a sudden, that original pizza house goes, if you go over there, we're banning you from ever coming back to our pizza shop. What's wrong with that economic model?"

In this comparison, is the new rival pizza shop also financed by the sovereign wealth fund of a government regime accused of human rights abuses? Because that might cause a stir in the neighborhood, too.

DeChambeau and his LIV Golf peers aren't taking their PGA Tour suspension lying down. He and 10 others filed an antitrust suit against the tour on Wednesday.

The suit discloses that DeChambeau was suspended for "talking to other tour members about the positive experience he had had with LIV Golf." His suspension runs through March 2023.