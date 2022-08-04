76ers Winners and Losers from 2022 NBA Free Agency

1 of 3

James Harden's case is unique, because most players wouldn't take an eight-figure haircut (beard trim?) and still stand out as a summer winner.

However, market forces didn't drive down the size of his deal. The 32-year-old did that on his own in an effort to better position his team for major postseason success.

"I told [Sixers president of basketball operations] Daryl [Morey] to improve the roster, sign who we needed to sign and give me whatever is left over," Harden told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. "This is how bad I want to win. I want to compete for a championship. ... I'm willing to take less to put us in position to accomplish that."



If everything breaks right and the Sixers make a championship run, Harden's legacy could get a big lift from his sacrifice.

Plus, he should be as comfortable as ever with former teammates—and tremendous on-floor complements—Tucker and House back at his side. Philly needed to beef up its perimeter defense, and the former Rockets forwards not only provide that, but they can also feast on the catch-and-launch shots Harden routinely creates with drive-and-kick deliveries.

