NFL Training Camp Latest Buzz: Is There a Steelers' QB Competition After All?

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As competition continues at training camps, some players have earned praises from their coaches and others need to tighten up performances before the regular season.

At this point in the offseason, quarterback battles make headlines. Though Mitch Trubisky seems like the favorite to win the Pittsburgh Steelers’ job, he’s not a lock to claim the position. In fact, the team may change things up at practice to get a better look at one of his competitors.

Staying with the buzz at Steelers camp, one NFL insider believes wide receiver Diontae Johnson could get some good news that pertains to his contract circumstances before Week 1.

The New Orleans Saints also have some in-house matters to iron out.

They had to kick a rookie out of practice because of his extracurricular activity over the past few days. The front office may have to address a “hold in” situation with a key defender, too.

Two head coaches complimented players, but their comments may come with an ulterior motive since both camp standouts could be on the trade block this offseason.

Let’s dive into Wednesday’s biggest training camp storylines.