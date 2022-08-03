Fantasy Football 2022: Early Preseason Rankings Before Hall of Fame Game

Fantasy Football 2022: Early Preseason Rankings Before Hall of Fame GameAugust 3, 2022
The calendar has turned to August, and NFL training camps are open. For fantasy football managers, that means drafts are looming on the horizon.
If you haven't been following training camp reports as closely as you should, we've got you covered with the top 25 players for each skill position group (quarterback, wide receiver, running back and tight end) ahead of Thursday's Hall of Fame game, divided into four tiers.
Rankings are still subject to change throughout the month as sleepers emerge in training camp, roster bubble players fight for their spots and (knock on wood) the potential for injury to starters looms, but if your draft is coming up or if you're doing some mock drafts to get into tip-top shape, the following rankings will give you all the background you need.
The following rankings are via Fantasy Pros and are based on PPR (points-per-reception) scoring.
In case you're new to the game or wondering how conventional wisdom has changed in recent years, know this: running backs are still the name of the game in fantasy football. Draft the best one left on the board with your first selection in almost all instances. The last time a non-running back led the league in points scored (excluding kickers) was in 2007, when Randy Moss did it.
And while it would be incredible to land Josh Allen for your roster this season, let the quarterbacks fall to you and make sure you've shored up your bench before you turn to the position.
Quarterback Rankings
Tier 1
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (Week 7 bye)
2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (Week 8 bye)
3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (Week 8 bye)
4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (Week 10 bye)
5. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (Week 13 bye)
Tier 2
6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (Week 7 bye)
7. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (Week 10 bye)
8. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 11 bye)
9. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos (Week 9 bye)
10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (Week 9 bye)
11. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (Week 7 bye)
Tier 3
12. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers (Week 9 bye)
13. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (Week 14 bye)
14. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (Week 6 bye)
15. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (Week 7 bye)
16. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (Week 11 bye)
17. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears (Week 17 bye)
18. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 11 bye)
Tier 4
19. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints (Week 14 bye)
20. Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts (Week 14 bye)
21. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (Week 6 bye)
22. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns (Week 9 bye)*
23. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (Week 9 bye)
24. Mac Jones, New England Patriots (Week 10 bye)
25. Zach Wilson, New York Jets (Week 10 bye)
*This week, the NFL announced a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson as a result of the sexual assault allegations levied against him by 24 women. The league has the right to appeal the determination, and it is possible that the suspension could be increased.
Wide Receiver Rankings
Tier 1
1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (Week 7 bye)
2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (Week 7 bye)
3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (Week 10 bye)
4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (Week 7 bye)
5. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders (Week 6 bye)
Tier 2
6. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (Week 9 bye)
7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 11 bye)
8. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins (Week 11 bye)
9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (Week 8 bye)
10. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers (Week 9 bye)
Tier 3
11. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (Week 10 bye)
12. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts (Week 14 bye)
13. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles (Week 7 bye)
14. DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers (Week 13 bye)
15. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 9 bye)
16. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins (Week 11 bye)
17. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (Week 14 bye)
18. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans (Week 6 bye)
Tier 4
19. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers (Week 8 bye)
20. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (Week 11 bye)
21. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (Week 9 bye)
22. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals (Week 13 bye)
23. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns (Week 9 bye)
24. Allen Robinson II, Los Angeles Rams (Week 7 bye)
25. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears (Week 14 bye)
Running Back Rankings
Tier 1
1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (Week 14 bye)
2. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (Week 13 bye)
3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (Week 8 bye)
Tier 2
4. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (Week 7 bye)
5. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 9 bye)
6. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (Week 6 bye)
7. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (Week 10 bye)
8. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions (Week 6 bye)
9. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (Week 14 bye)
Tier 3
10. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (Week 9 bye)
11. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 11 bye)
12. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (Week 14 bye)*
13. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos (Week 9 bye)
14. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (Week 9 bye)
15. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals (Week 13 bye)
16. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (Week 9 bye)
17. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (Week 14 bye)
18. Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams (Week 7 bye)
Tier 4
19. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 11 bye)
20. Breece Hall, New York Jets (Week 10 bye)
21. Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders (Week 14 bye)
22. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (Week 6 bye)
23. Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers (Week 9 bye)
24. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens (Week 10 bye)
*Alvin Kamara has a court hearing for felony battery scheduled for Sept. 29, which could mean a suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy. However, it may not take effect, if one comes down at all, until the 2023 season.
Tight End Rankings
Tier 1
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (Week 8 bye)
2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (Week 10 bye)
3. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (Week 14 bye)
4. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (Week 9 bye)
Tier 2
5. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (Week 6 bye)
6. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (Week 9 bye)
7. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (Week 6 bye)
8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (Week 7 bye)
9. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals (Week 13 bye)
Tier 3
10. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 9 bye)
11. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (Week 14 bye)
12. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (Week 7 bye)
13. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (Week 11 bye)
14. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (Week 10 bye)
15. Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks (Week 11 bye)
16. Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings (Week 7 bye)
17. Albert Okwuegbunam, Denver Broncos (Week 9 bye)
18. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers (Week 8 bye)
19. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (Week 14 bye)
Tier 4
20. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (Week 7 bye)
21. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (Week 9 bye)
22. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 11 bye)
23. Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders (Week 14 bye)
24. Austin Hooper, Tennessee Titans (Week 6 bye)