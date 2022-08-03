Fantasy Football 2022: Early Preseason Rankings Before Hall of Fame Game

0 of 4

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The calendar has turned to August, and NFL training camps are open. For fantasy football managers, that means drafts are looming on the horizon.

If you haven't been following training camp reports as closely as you should, we've got you covered with the top 25 players for each skill position group (quarterback, wide receiver, running back and tight end) ahead of Thursday's Hall of Fame game, divided into four tiers.

Rankings are still subject to change throughout the month as sleepers emerge in training camp, roster bubble players fight for their spots and (knock on wood) the potential for injury to starters looms, but if your draft is coming up or if you're doing some mock drafts to get into tip-top shape, the following rankings will give you all the background you need.

The following rankings are via Fantasy Pros and are based on PPR (points-per-reception) scoring.

In case you're new to the game or wondering how conventional wisdom has changed in recent years, know this: running backs are still the name of the game in fantasy football. Draft the best one left on the board with your first selection in almost all instances. The last time a non-running back led the league in points scored (excluding kickers) was in 2007, when Randy Moss did it.

And while it would be incredible to land Josh Allen for your roster this season, let the quarterbacks fall to you and make sure you've shored up your bench before you turn to the position.