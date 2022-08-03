WWE's Logan Paul Says He Hopes to Make Return to Boxing in December

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Logan Paul has embarked on a career in WWE, but the YouTube star has designs on returning to boxing as well.

Appearing Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show with fellow WWE personality Pat McAfee, Paul revealed he is working toward taking part in a boxing match in December:

Paul declined to say who his opponent will be but said he has some people in mind and wants it to be a surprise.

While Paul's younger brother, Jake Paul, is 5-0 as a professional boxer, Logan hasn't had an official pro fight yet.

The 27-year-old Paul boxed fellow YouTuber KSI twice in amateur matches, fighting to a draw once and losing the other time. Most notably, Paul clashed with legendary 50-0 boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition last year.

The bout went the distance and no winner was announced, but it seemed obvious that Mayweather was holding back and could have stopped Paul at any time if he chose to.

Although Paul's success in boxing is limited, he has taken to the world of professional wrestling like a fish to water.

Paul made his in-ring debut for WWE at WrestleMania 38 in April, teaming with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Paul showed off impressive athleticism and performed well beyond expectations on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Last weekend, Paul had his first singles match in WWE, facing and defeating The Miz at SummerSlam.

The social media sensation was even better in his second outing, nailing Miz with a picture-perfect frog splash through the announce table, much to the amazement of those watching live in Nashville, Tennessee, and across the world.

Prior to that match, it was announced that Paul had officially signed a WWE contract. On Monday's episode of Raw, he clarified that it was a multiyear, multi-event deal.

Paul figures to be a part-time wrestler for WWE who is used primarily for big events, which should leave him time for other ventures, including boxing.

Even though Paul hasn't shown the same aptitude for boxing as he has wrestling, his potential December fight will undoubtedly generate a ton of interest thanks to his celebrity status.

