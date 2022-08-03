AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 3August 3, 2022
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 3
All Elite Wrestling continued the build to its biggest pay-per-view of the year, All Out, Wednesday night on TBS with a jam-packed episode of Dynamite and a high-stakes main event pitting Chris Jericho against Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta for a shot at the AEW Interim World Championship.
That match, the latest in the battle for supremacy between the Jericho Appreciation Society and BCC, headlined a card that also saw the return of Undisputed Elite and the first appearance by Powerhouse Hobbs since his startling betrayal and beatdown of "Absolute" Ricky Starks on last week's show.
What else went down and what did it mean for a company nearing the all-important September 4 extravaganza?
Find out with this recap of this week's show.
Match Card
- Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta (If Yuta wins, he gets Jericho's AEW Interim World Championship match against Jon Moxley next week)
- Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal
- Thunder Storm (Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm) vs. Dr. Britt Baker, DMD and Jamie Hayter
- Dumpster Match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club
- Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage
- Powerhouse Hobbs in action
- The Undisputed Elite promo
Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal
- Tony Schiavone revealed early that this was the first one-on-one meeting between Cassidy and Lethal.
- Lethal took his time crawling up the ramp, even getting Cassidy to exhibit some emotion, before revealing it was a ploy to bring about the emergence of Singh from the locker room.
- Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor entered the area, the former on the shoulders of the latter in an attempt to equal Singh's height.
- "Get him off! Christ!" Cassidy screamed as his opponent continued to focus his attack on his knee beyond the rope break.
Friday night, Orange Cassidy teamed with Best Friends to defeat Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt. Wednesday night on Dynamite, Freshly Squeezed looked to make it 2-0 as he squared off with Lethal in one-on-one competition.
Cassidy frustrated Lethal early but a cerebral setup, culminating with a distraction caused by Satnam Singh, allowed the heel to turn the tide in his favor. He targeted the leg of his opponent, driving it into the ring steps and working it over during the commercial break.
Freshley Squeezed mounted a comeback with Stundog Millionaire and added a diving DDT for two. Unfortunately, his knee failed him on two different occasions, leading to a Lethal Injection and a victory for the heel.
After the match, Lethal called out Wardlow and the TNT champion rushed the ring, sending the victor, Dutt and Singh scurrying to the floor.
The match and everything that followed was merely a setup for Wardlow vs. Lethal at Battle of the Belts III and while the latter is a great in-ring performer who can work with Wardlow to further develop the big man's in-ring game, it came at the expense of a red-hot Cassidy.
The laid back babyface has been delivering his best work of late and did so again here, even breaking character to really put over how damaged his knee was. He is infinitely more interesting, and over than Lethal.
This feels like a booking misstep that could have been prevented by putting Lethal in there with someone else.
Result
Lethal defeated Cassidy
Grade
B+
Top Moments
Undisputed Elite Returns
- The handshake, while not quite Mega Powers level, was still long-awaited and generated exactly the type of pop you would hope for from such a reunion of friends.
- AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley cut a promo in which he said it does not matter who wins between Wheeler Yuta and Chris Jericho in the main event because they both know him and both know he will fight, scratch and claw to retain his title.
The Undisputed Elite returned for the first time since prior to AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Forbidden Door pay-per-view.
Adam Cole cut a promo in which he revealed he is still not cleared to wrestle, nor is Kyle O'Reilly. He also said they would look to find the fix to their recent failures and talked up the importance of loyalty.
Which brought him to the Young Bucks. If they are not going to select Bobby Fish as their partner, then they cannot participate in the upcoming tournament for the Trios Championship, he said.
"What I meant to say is that you two won’t be physically capable of doing the tournament," he said before the trio attacked and beat down the Bucks. Hangman Page made the save and accepted a handshake from his former friends, seemingly reuniting the Hung Bucks.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
What just happened between Adam Cole, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/reDRagon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#reDRagon</a> and the Young Bucks?! It’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> LIVE on TBS! <a href="https://t.co/mD31m86Dfp">pic.twitter.com/mD31m86Dfp</a>
This was a great angle and immediately set up a high-profile trios feud that will be among the most hotly anticipated matches the promotion will have at its disposal.
Where this leaves Kenny Omega when he eventually returns remains to be seen but the fans in Columbus were overwhelmingly happy to see Page and the Bucks reunite.
Grade
B+
Top Moments
Thunder Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker, DMD and Jamie Hayter
- The hot tag to Storm was great and was enhanced by the crowd's reaction to everything the women were doing to that point.
- There was clear jubilation on the face of Hayter, who has not had the opportunity to score significant victories of this type thus far in her AEW run. This was a signature win and, hopefully, the start of something special for her.
Thunderstorm's Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm sought to continue their early dominance as team Wednesday night.
To do so, the AEW World Women's Champion and her Aussie tag partner would have to defeat the devious, dangerous duo of Dr. Britt Baker, DMD and Jamie Hayter, accompanied by the always-present Rebel.
The heels isolated Rosa early, cutting her off from her partner. A hot tag to Storm sparked a comeback but an avalanche Air Raid Crash by Baker drove the fiery babyface to the mat and put her on the defensive.
Intense back and forth action saw Storm uncork a barrage of running hip attacks late, only to eat a short-arm lariat from Hayter, who scored her biggest win to date.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
After Toni Storm's ping-pong hip attack, Jamie Hayter was able to get the victory in this extremely competitive and physical match! It’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> LIVE on TBS! <a href="https://t.co/gyncJsqzIL">pic.twitter.com/gyncJsqzIL</a>
The commentary team put over the win and the manner in which Baker and Hayter coexisted, suggesting there were obvious hints recently about dissension in the ranks. Other than some side looks from the latter, there had been no major developments in the disintegration of their partnership.
It is another one of those manifested stories that was understated from the get-go but will likely be intensified to support creative direction.
With that said, Hayter has been one of the breakout stars of the last year and is more than ready to challenge Thunder Rosa for the title. If there is an intent to split Hayter and Baker, giving her an opportunity to claim the good doctor's title is a great start.
The match itself was damn good and the crowd in Columbus accentuated the above-average action with an action-packed match that could have gone either way. Great stuff and it probably would not be a bad thing to either revisit this or, at the least, book a four-way down the road somewhere.
Result
Baker and Hayter defeated Rosa and Storm
Grade
B+
Top Moments
Powerhouse Hobbs in Action
- Hobbs just manhandling fools will never not be entertaining.
- Starks not getting revenge on Hobbs was a better long-term storytelling choice.
- Miro cut a promo regarding his recent issues with House of Black, promising to reveal himself soon.
Ren Jones was the unlucky first victim of a revitalized, refocused Powerhouse Hobbs, who manhandled the young competitor en route to a dominant, one-sided victory.
After the match, "Absolute" Ricky Starks hit the ring to a big ovation, only for his overzealousness to cost him as Hobbs laid him out once again.
Both Hobbs and Starks scream "money" and their impending feud and match is likely to create stars of both men. Give them the opportunity and the time and they will put in the work to ensure AEW management has no choice but to position them as the company's long-term future.
In a pre-taped promo, Darby Allin tattooed himself while talking to the House of Black's Brody King. The ink? "The coffin drops on Brody King."
If legit, Allin is clearly willing to go to any lengths to get a feud over.
To be fair, it was in response to King getting his own ink to promote the program.
Result
Hobbs defeated Jones
Grade
C+ for the match and Starks run-in; B for the Allin promo
Top Moments
Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage
- Cage suckered Hardy into an eye rake in an attempt to put him through the aforementioned table.
- After the break, Ethan Page cut a scathing promo criticizing fans for not having his back and demanded answers as to why he is not featured more prominently in AEW. Stokely Hathaway offered him his card, teasing a business relationship between them.
- A backstage promo featuring Angelo Parker, Matt Menard and Anna Jay ended with the latter choking out a security guard.
Matt Hardy called out Christian Cage for his recent actions toward Jungle Boy and Wednesday night, the future Hall of Famers and longtime rivals rekindled a feud that has spanned 20 years.
Cage controlled the action through the break but the resilient Hardy fought back and had the vile villain reeling. He sprawled him out on the table and tried for an elbow drop from the ring apron, only to crash and burn.
Captain Charisma, everyone's favorite turtleneck-wearing bad guy, capitalized and scored the victory to infuriate the fans.
He teased a con-chair-to Hardy, only for Luchasaurus' music to play. Instead of the masked big man, Jungle Boy attacked from out of nowhere, sending Cage running through the crowd and to the locker room.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
Jungle Boy is not about to let Christian Cage get away with any more senseless violence. Tune in to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> LIVE on TBS right now! <a href="https://t.co/6xl84QLAXh">pic.twitter.com/6xl84QLAXh</a>
The feud between Cage and Jungle Boy is money and the latter is going to be an even bigger star than he already is, assuming those in power resist the urge to put the heel over.
The match was solid, if unspectacular. Truth be told, Cage and Hardy can probably have a good television match with their eyes closed and one arm tied behind the back, but that is by no means an invite or challenge to try.
Hardy is looking his age more and more every day and while he still has it in condensed matches like this, he probably should not be counted on to compete every week.
Result
Cage defeated Hardy
Grade
C+
Top Moments