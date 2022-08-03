AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 3

2 of 6

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Friday night, Orange Cassidy teamed with Best Friends to defeat Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt. Wednesday night on Dynamite, Freshly Squeezed looked to make it 2-0 as he squared off with Lethal in one-on-one competition.

Cassidy frustrated Lethal early but a cerebral setup, culminating with a distraction caused by Satnam Singh, allowed the heel to turn the tide in his favor. He targeted the leg of his opponent, driving it into the ring steps and working it over during the commercial break.

Freshley Squeezed mounted a comeback with Stundog Millionaire and added a diving DDT for two. Unfortunately, his knee failed him on two different occasions, leading to a Lethal Injection and a victory for the heel.

After the match, Lethal called out Wardlow and the TNT champion rushed the ring, sending the victor, Dutt and Singh scurrying to the floor.

The match and everything that followed was merely a setup for Wardlow vs. Lethal at Battle of the Belts III and while the latter is a great in-ring performer who can work with Wardlow to further develop the big man's in-ring game, it came at the expense of a red-hot Cassidy.

The laid back babyface has been delivering his best work of late and did so again here, even breaking character to really put over how damaged his knee was. He is infinitely more interesting, and over than Lethal.

This feels like a booking misstep that could have been prevented by putting Lethal in there with someone else.

Result

Lethal defeated Cassidy

Grade

B+

