Report: DJ Humphries, Cardinals Agree to 3-Year, $66.8M Contract with $34M Guaranteed

The Cardinals and left tackle D.J. Humphries have agreed to a three-year, $66.8 million extension to keep him in Arizona through the 2025 season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Humphries' contract reportedly includes $34 million guaranteed.

Humphries was set to become a free agent in 2023 after signing a three-year, $45 million deal with the Cardinals in 2020. He is now among the NFL's highest-paid left tackles, earning $22.3 million per year.

The Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari and San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams are the only left tackles who earn more per year, per Over the Cap.

The Cardinals selected Humphries in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Florida, though he was the only first-round pick that year not to suit up in a game that season. He made his debut during the 2016 campaign and has been a staple on Arizona's offensive line ever since, starting all 75 games he has played.

Humphries, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2021, told reporters in June that he expected to reach an agreement with the Cardinals on an extension because "left tackles don't grow on trees."

"My plan was to play here my whole career," Humphries said. "If something happens outside of the plan, you live with how it comes. But the plan is the plan. We're going to set out to do it a certain way."

Locking up Humphries gives the Cardinals a little more stability on the offensive line beyond the 2022 season. Rodney Hudson and Josh Jones are the only other offensive linemen signed beyond the upcoming campaign.

Kelvin Beachum, Will Hernandez, Justin Pugh, Joshua Miles, Justin Murray and Sean Harlow will become free agents after the 2022 season if they don't come to terms on an extension with Arizona.

After signing quarterback Kyler Murray to a five-year, $230.5 million contract this summer, a priority for the Cardinals moving forward should be providing him with protection on the offensive line for years to come.