Kentucky, Gonzaga Announce Home-and-Home Series in 2022, 2023

Two of the top programs in men's college basketball will face off in a home-and-home series across the upcoming two seasons.

The Kentucky Wildcats will travel to the Gonzaga Bulldogs for a Nov. 20 showdown, and the Bulldogs will complete the return trip to face the Wildcats on the road in 2023, as Kyle Tucker and Dana O'Neil of The Athletic relayed Tuesday.

