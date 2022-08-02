Magic Johnson: Celtics Legend Bill Russell Should Have No. 6 Retired by NBA

Derek White/Getty Images

Magic Johnson said Tuesday that the NBA should retire Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey to honor his legacy.

The Boston Celtics legend died Sunday at the age of 88.

In a statement on Russell, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said:

"I cherished my friendship with Bill and was thrilled when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I often called him basketball's Babe Ruth for how he transcended time. Bill was the ultimate winner and consummate teammate, and his influence on the NBA will be felt forever."

Russell, a Hall of Famer, won eight straight NBA titles and 11 overall. He was also a 12-time All-Star, five-time MVP and an Olympic gold medalist, among other achievements.

The Celtics already retired Russell's number, but it's unclear whether the NBA will consider retiring his No. 6 across the entire league.