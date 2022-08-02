X

    Magic Johnson: Celtics Legend Bill Russell Should Have No. 6 Retired by NBA

    Erin WalshAugust 2, 2022

    Magic Johnson said Tuesday that the NBA should retire Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey to honor his legacy.

    The Boston Celtics legend died Sunday at the age of 88.

    Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson

    Commissioner Adam Silver should retire number 6 across the <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> in honor of Bill Russell’s legacy!

    TheBillRussell @RealBillRussell

    An announcement… <a href="https://t.co/KMJ7pG4R5Z">pic.twitter.com/KMJ7pG4R5Z</a>

    In a statement on Russell, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said:

    "I cherished my friendship with Bill and was thrilled when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I often called him basketball's Babe Ruth for how he transcended time. Bill was the ultimate winner and consummate teammate, and his influence on the NBA will be felt forever."

    Russell, a Hall of Famer, won eight straight NBA titles and 11 overall. He was also a 12-time All-Star, five-time MVP and an Olympic gold medalist, among other achievements.

    The Celtics already retired Russell's number, but it's unclear whether the NBA will consider retiring his No. 6 across the entire league.

