Warriors' Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala: 'I’m Leaving Him Alone' to Make Decision

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is willing to let Andre Iguodala take his time to decide whether he wants to return to the team for the 2022-23 NBA season.

"I leave Andre alone," Kerr told The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us."

Slater noted the Warriors are keeping a roster spot available in the event Iguodala decides to re-sign.

The 38-year-old was limited to 31 games this past year, with lingering back soreness sidelining him for more than two months in the middle of the campaign. He averaged 4.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 19.5 minutes on the floor.

Injuries continued to hamper Iguodala across the 2022 playoffs. He was on the floor for just seven games during Golden State's title run. He played one minute and one second in the Finals-clinching Game 6 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Despite his age and overall decline, the Warriors still clearly value Iguodala and his presence in the locker room.

"We had a great mentoring system in place this year, with all these young guys playing with our vets who had seen it all," Kerr told reporters in May. "Andre, in particular, was just incredible this year and continues to be so with his counseling and advice.

"He does it in a way only Andre can, with humor and sarcasm and cryptic messaging."

In addition to defending their NBA crown, the Warriors will want to continue developing their younger players, the ones who could carry the torch when Iguodala, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are retired.

Jordan Poole is still just 23. None of James Wiseman, Moses Moody or Jonathan Kuminga is older than 21. Collectively, they could be the next generation for Golden State.

Even if he isn't contributing a lot on the court, Iguodala can make a big impact for the team if he's helping to advance the development of those four.