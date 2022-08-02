MLB Rumors: Brett Phillips Eyed by Yankees, Red Sox, Phillies After Rays OF DFA'd

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Multiple teams have reportedly expressed interest in outfielder Brett Phillips, who was designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

According to NJ.com's Brendan Kuty, the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies are among the teams known to have inquired about or shown interest in Phillips.

Phillips has spent parts of the past three seasons with the Rays as a reserve outfielder after previous stints with the Milwaukee Brewers and Kansas City Royals.

