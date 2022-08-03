The 9 MLB Teams That Blew It at the 2022 Trade Deadline

3 of 8

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Through his first 27 appearances of this season, Josh Hader had a 1.05 ERA with 25 saves and was averaging slightly more than 15 strikeouts per nine innings. But a pair of implosions just before the All-Star Break and a preemptive unwillingness to pay his projected $15-16 million arbitration price tag next season led the Milwaukee Brewers to accept a quarter and three dimes for their dollar.

In return for Hader, the Brewers got Taylor Rogers (who was recently demoted from his closer role), Dinelson Lamet (who has a 9.49 ERA this season) and a pair of good-but-not-elite prospects in pitcher Robert Gasser and outfielder Esteury Ruiz. In other words, they traded a four-time All-Star for two we-can-fix-him projects and two we-can-wait-for-him prospects.

That would make sense if the Brewers were 20 games below .500 and were already packing it in for next season. However, they entered play Tuesday with only a 3.0-game lead in the NL Central and a 3.0-game lead for the last wild-card spot as well.

The Brewers have another great reliever in Devin Williams. And with a sub-2.90 FIP in each of the past five seasons, Rogers should be no worse than a solid setup guy in Milwaukee. They might be just fine for the rest of this season, and they might end up convincingly winning this trade in the long run.

But imagine if the 2013 Atlanta Braves had essentially given away Craig Kimbrel at the trade deadline because they knew they weren't going to be able to pay him several offseasons into the future and because they felt comfortable enough with Luis Avilan and Eric O'Flaherty holding down the fort in the ninth inning. That's pretty much what happened here.

Fans in Atlanta would have been furious, which is exactly how Brewers fans should feel.