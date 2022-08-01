Mets Trade Rumors: NY Still Pursuing Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez, Christian Vazquez

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The New York Mets are reportedly "in on" Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez and catcher Christian Vazquez ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

Per that report, "nothing is imminent" in potential trade talks, however.

Both players would be potential rentals for a World Series push this season, as they each will become free agents after the season. The Mets may also look to bolster their bullpen this week:

Martinez, 34, is a five-time All-Star, though he's having a bit of a down year by his own lofty standards, hitting .288 with nine homers, 40 RBI, 52 runs and a .816 OPS in 87 games.

Vazquez, 31, has provided solid offense from the catcher position for the Red Sox this season, hitting .282 with eight homers, 42 RBI, 33 runs and a .759 OPS in 84 games.

With the Red Sox just 51-52 on the season and last in the AL East (though just 3.5 games out of the final Wild Card berth), trading players set to hit free agency like Martinez and Vazquez would make sense for the Red Sox.

"I'm not blind. I know what's going on, being out there. But just put it off to the side," Martinez told reporters on Sunday. "As far as I know I'm here. I'm not going to think anything otherwise. I want to make it as hard on [chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom to make a trade] as I can. If we keep winning I think we can do that."

Vazquez offered a similar sentiment.

"We're still here. We control what we can control," he said. "We're here fighting together. We are family and we're going to continue until we see what happens in these couple of days. We're still here with this uniform and I hope we can stay here."

While the Red Sox will have to decide between gunning for that Wild Card spot and gathering prospects in an effort to retool down the line, the Mets (64-37) are clearly in title-or-bust mode this season.

The question will be how much of their farm system they are willing to sacrifice to improve the roster. Martino reported that "Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty are obviously off-limits in any deal for rentals, and... the Mets feel essentially the same way about Mark Vientos."

In other words, the Mets won't move one of their top prospects for a rental. But expect them to be in the market for potential upgrades until the deadline hits.