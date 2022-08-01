Report: DeMar DeRozan Signs New Nike Contract as Face of Kobe Bryant Sneaker Line

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan will sign a new four-year contract with Nike, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Per Charania, the deal will keep DeRozan as "the featured face of Kobe Bryant's iconic line" of Nike sneakers.

