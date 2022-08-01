Chiefs' Biggest Sleepers, Busts, Studs to Target in 2022 Fantasy Football Drafts

1 of 3

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Patrick Mahomes, QB

Josh Allen will likely be the first quarterback taken in most fantasy drafts. However, once the Buffalo Bills QB is off the board, Mahomes will be the best available. And there's a good chance the Chiefs quarterback will be taken either late in the second round or in the third.

Over his first four years as Kansas City's starting QB, Mahomes has averaged 5,129 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns per 17 games played. Even without Hill to throw to, Mahomes should be in store for a big 2022 campaign, as long as he stays healthy.

Travis Kelce, TE

Some may try to argue that the Baltimore Ravens' Mark Andrews is now the top fantasy tight end to target. But it's still likely that Kelce will be the first TE to come off the board, and that's because of how much of a difference-maker he's been in recent years, particularly over the past six seasons.

Kelce has recorded 1,038 yards or more in each of the past six years, and he's scored at least eight touchdowns four times during that stretch. He continued with his consistent production in 2021, when he had 92 catches for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games.

It's worth considering Kelce near the end of the first round because of how much better he's been than nearly all tight ends in recent seasons. If you want him on your fantasy team, you're at least going to have to use your second-round pick on him, if not your first.