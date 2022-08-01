Eagles' Biggest Sleepers, Busts, Studs to Target in 2022 Fantasy Football Drafts

0 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It became clear what the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive strategy was late in the 2021 season: Run the ball. A lot.

That's why the Eagles averaged 159.7 rushing yards per game last year, while none of the other 31 NFL teams had a higher rushing average than 149.4. Not only did Philadelphia have a solid stable of running backs, but quarterback Jalen Hurts used his legs to pick up yardage.

The Eagles may not run quite as much in 2022, though. Their passing attack got a major upgrade when they acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans in April. So that could change their offensive game plan quite a bit for this season.

However, Philadelphia should have a better overall offense, and it could rank higher than 14th in the NFL in total yards per game, like it did last season (359.9). And that will be a good thing for fantasy football managers targeting Eagles players in drafts.

Here's a fantasy outlook for notable players on Philadelphia's offense heading into the 2022 season.