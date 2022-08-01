Yankees Rumors: Juan Soto Trade Talks with Nationals Have 'No Traction'

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

It doesn't look like Juan Soto will become a member of the New York Yankees before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Bronx Bombers checked in with the Washington Nationals on Sunday, but "there's no traction on talks regarding Soto." While the Yankees apparently "love" the superstar, Washington sees Yankees prospect Anthony Volpe "as a very good major-leaguer, not the star others do."

That seems to suggest the two sides will not come to terms on an agreement.

It doesn't come as much of a surprise that the Yankees seem to be out as a candidate for Soto, considering MLB insider Jim Bowden reported the San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers are the finalists for the Nationals star.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported on Thursday that some executives around the league believe the Padres are the frontrunner.

All the trade talk seems to be weighing on the outfielder to a degree. He told reporters, "I just want to get it over with and see what's going to happen. I mean, just go over that day and start over here or wherever I'm at."

In the first eight games after the All-Star Game, Soto had just five hits in 26 at-bats. It was a far cry from the usual production of the 23-year-old, who already has a World Series crown, a batting title, two Silver Sluggers and two All-Star selections on his resume.

From New York's perspective, trading for Soto could solve two concerns at once. Not only would it add one of the best players in the league as it pursues a championship, but he could also be a long-term replacement for Aaron Judge as a slugger in the middle of the lineup.

Judge is a free agent after this season, and he and the Yankees have yet to come to terms on a new deal.

However, Washington doesn't seem to believe in Volpe's ceiling enough as New York's top prospect on MLB.com's prospect rankings.

Volpe is slashing .253/.350/.473 with 15 home runs, 49 RBI and 37 stolen bases in Double-A this season and could be the centerpiece of a trade at some point, even though that deal reportedly won't be for Soto.