Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, John Collins Dazzle at Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver Pro-Am

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It's not often a July pro-am game is appointment viewing for Atlanta Hawks fans, but Sunday was an exception.

That's because Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and John Collins all suited up for The Dream Team in a contest against the Sonics at the CrawsOver, which is a league that was created by former NBA player Jamal Crawford.

Crawford announced Saturday that the Hawks trio would take the court Sunday, and they ended up with a 126-121 victory.

They had big shoes to fill considering the top two picks in the 2022 NBA draft, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, turned heads during Saturday's action. Banchero posted 50 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Holmgren tallied 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks.

All three Hawks put up notable numbers as well with Murray finishing with 39 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Young (37 points and 13 dimes) and Collins (27 points and 17 rebounds) each had a double-double.

Stats are one thing, but the fans were there for the big plays Sunday. After all, the defense being played at the CrawsOver is probably a step below NBA playoff level from an intensity standpoint, giving the Hawks playmakers the opportunity to generate a few highlights.

They didn't disappoint with a mix of alley-oops, outside shooting and even a four-point play from Young:

That the two-time All-Star was the one facilitating to Murray and Collins a number of times was surely a welcome sign for Atlanta fans. After all, Young will primarily be the one with the ball in his hands when the season begins, and his ability to consistently find his teammates will alter their ceiling as they look to compete in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta's ceiling looked plenty high Sunday with the Big Three flying around at the CrawsOver.