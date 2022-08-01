X

Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, John Collins Dazzle at Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver Pro-Am

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 1, 2022

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It's not often a July pro-am game is appointment viewing for Atlanta Hawks fans, but Sunday was an exception.

That's because Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and John Collins all suited up for The Dream Team in a contest against the Sonics at the CrawsOver, which is a league that was created by former NBA player Jamal Crawford.

Overtime @overtime

Atlanta’s new big three ⭐️<br>(📸: <a href="https://twitter.com/shobasketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@shobasketball</a>) <a href="https://t.co/d88FJ7qe6z">pic.twitter.com/d88FJ7qe6z</a>

SHOWTIME Basketball @shobasketball

They having fun out here! <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ATLHawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ATLHawks</a> <a href="https://t.co/mEKZe0VosD">pic.twitter.com/mEKZe0VosD</a>

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and John Collins get the 126-121 win at <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover</a> and fans storm the court: <a href="https://t.co/zbVuOW0L4B">pic.twitter.com/zbVuOW0L4B</a>

Crawford announced Saturday that the Hawks trio would take the court Sunday, and they ended up with a 126-121 victory.

They had big shoes to fill considering the top two picks in the 2022 NBA draft, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, turned heads during Saturday's action. Banchero posted 50 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Holmgren tallied 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks.

All three Hawks put up notable numbers as well with Murray finishing with 39 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Young (37 points and 13 dimes) and Collins (27 points and 17 rebounds) each had a double-double.

Stats are one thing, but the fans were there for the big plays Sunday. After all, the defense being played at the CrawsOver is probably a step below NBA playoff level from an intensity standpoint, giving the Hawks playmakers the opportunity to generate a few highlights.

They didn't disappoint with a mix of alley-oops, outside shooting and even a four-point play from Young:

Overtime @overtime

Ref called a charge but I don’t care 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TheTraeYoung?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheTraeYoung</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/jcollins20_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jcollins20_</a> <a href="https://t.co/pnr5JLMqvS">pic.twitter.com/pnr5JLMqvS</a>

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Trae Young gets the steal and throws an alley-oop to Dejounte Murray! <a href="https://t.co/802fx9OU2V">pic.twitter.com/802fx9OU2V</a>

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Trae Young behind-the-back to Dejounte Murray, who hits the three: <a href="https://t.co/IeDGvjDjGO">pic.twitter.com/IeDGvjDjGO</a>

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks

4-point play ❄️❄️❄️❄️<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/AlexKennedyNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlexKennedyNBA</a>) <a href="https://t.co/3nzpOhUO49">pic.twitter.com/3nzpOhUO49</a>

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Trae Young throws the alley-oop to John Collins! The Hawks’ trio leads 65-60 at halftime at <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover</a>: <a href="https://t.co/XzVcAJu3el">pic.twitter.com/XzVcAJu3el</a>

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

DEJOUNTE MURRAY WITH THE STEAL AND THE SLAM! <a href="https://t.co/xVwuAKqZgQ">pic.twitter.com/xVwuAKqZgQ</a>

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

John Collins with the dunk: <a href="https://t.co/AnEgqC06Kv">pic.twitter.com/AnEgqC06Kv</a>

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks

The 11 to 5 connection is here 🤩<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/shobasketball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@shobasketball</a>)<a href="https://t.co/XmonyRmcYe">pic.twitter.com/XmonyRmcYe</a>

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Dejounte Murray throws it off the backboard to John Collins! <a href="https://t.co/eaNvPotH2P">pic.twitter.com/eaNvPotH2P</a>

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Trae Young off the backboard to Dejounte Murray at <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover</a>! <a href="https://t.co/U0p7ujjgXR">pic.twitter.com/U0p7ujjgXR</a>

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Trae Young to John Collins! <a href="https://t.co/X3ysOjhpI0">pic.twitter.com/X3ysOjhpI0</a>

That the two-time All-Star was the one facilitating to Murray and Collins a number of times was surely a welcome sign for Atlanta fans. After all, Young will primarily be the one with the ball in his hands when the season begins, and his ability to consistently find his teammates will alter their ceiling as they look to compete in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta's ceiling looked plenty high Sunday with the Big Three flying around at the CrawsOver.

