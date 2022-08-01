5 Fights We Need to See After UFC 277

0 of 5

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

UFC 277 went down on Saturday night in Dallas, and the card opened the door to a host of exciting matchup options in some of the promotion's most interesting divisions.

In the event's headlining attraction, Amanda Nunes avenged a shocking 2021 loss to Julianna Pena with a unanimous-decision win, reclaiming the women's bantamweight title in the process. Co-headlining honors, meanwhile, went to an interim flyweight title fight between Mexico's Brandon Moreno and New Zealand's Kai Kara-France. Moreno, who previously held the division's undisputed strap, ultimately won the fight by third-round TKO.

Other highlights of the card included impressive victories from light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev and flyweight contender Alexandre Pantoja, who finished Anthony Smith and Alex Perez, respectively, on the pay-per-view broadcast. Russian heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich also picked up a huge win on the main card, stopping prolific knockout artist Derrick Lewis inside a round.

After the event, all of these fighters have some very interesting options on the menu. Keep scrolling for the fights we're hoping to see when everyone is healed up.