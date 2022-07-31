Henrik Stenson Wins 2022 LIV Bedminster; Phil Mickelson Finishes 35th

Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Henrik Stenson cruised to victory in the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster, shooting a two-under 69 in Sunday's final round to finish the three-day tournament at 11 under.

Playing in his first LIV Golf event, Stenson took home $4 million for the win and earned another $375,000 after his team's second-place finish.

Stenson entered the day holding a three-stroke lead for first place and didn't face any danger of being overtaken atop the leaderboard.

Matthew Wolff made a charge with a seven-under 64 in the final round, but he finished tied for second with Dustin Johnson with an overall score of nine under. Carlos Ortiz placed fourth at eight under, followed by Patrick Reed in fifth at seven under.

Phil Mickelson had his best round of the tournament with an even-par 71, but he finished at six over to place 35th.

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster Leaderboard

1. Henrik Stenson (-11)

T-2. Matthew Wolff (-9)

T-2. Dustin Johnson (-9)

4. Carlos Ortiz (-8)

5. Patrick Reed (-7)

T-6. Talor Gooch (-4)

T-6. Sergio Garcia (-4)

T-6. Paul Casey (-4)

T-6. Lee Westwood (-4)

T-6. Turk Pettit (-4)

Stenson set the tone from the very first hole Sunday by sinking a birdie to extend his lead. He avoided any early mistakes, recording birdies on the fifth and 14th holes. His clean round came to an end with a birdie on the 15th hole, but he made par on his final three holes to secure the win.

Stenson last tasted victory on the PGA Tour at the Wyndham Championship in 2017, so Sunday's win was a long time coming for the 46-year-old. He didn't receive as much fanfare as the other golfers who jumped from the PGA Tour to join LIV, but he will surely garner more attention going forward after a dominant performance at Bedminster.

After entering Sunday outside of the top 10, Wolff enjoyed the best round of the day, which was highlighted by an eagle on the 10th hole. He also recorded five birdies with no bogeys to move into the top three.

Johnson had a strong day, but he opened the round with a bogey on the first hole. He recovered by notching four birdies, including one on the 18th hole to move into a tie for second.

Mickelson's round was defined by inconsistency. He also recorded a bogey on the first hole, but he appeared to bounce back with birdies on the fourth, eighth and 11th holes. However, he reverted back to his lackluster play with bogeys on holes 14 and 17.

In three LIV Golf events, Mickelson has not finished inside the top 30. He is the highest-earning golfer of 2022, but his play has not lived up to his pay so far.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series will return to action Sept. 2 from The Oaks Course at The International in Boston.