    NASCAR at Indianapolis 2022 Results: Tyler Reddick Wins in OT; 2nd Victory in 5 Races

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 31, 2022

    James Gilbert/Getty Images

    It took multiple nervy restarts and overtime, but Tyler Reddick earned a victory and the chance to kiss the famous bricks in Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

    Reddick appeared to be well on his way to victory during the stretch run, but he was tested by two late restarts with the checkered flag on the line. He responded in each of them, holding off the rest of the field.

    He also won the Kwik Trip 250 earlier this month.

    Indianapolis Motor Speedway @IMS

    DOWN TO THE WIRE!<a href="https://twitter.com/TylerReddick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TylerReddick</a> is a champion of the Racing Capital of the World!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheBrickyard?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheBrickyard</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a> <a href="https://t.co/0U1zeBXPyl">https://t.co/0U1zeBXPyl</a>

    NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC

    RETWEET to congratulate <a href="https://twitter.com/TylerReddick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TylerReddick</a> on WINNING at <a href="https://twitter.com/IMS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IMS</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a> <a href="https://t.co/H1aGan1C5t">pic.twitter.com/H1aGan1C5t</a>

    NASCAR @NASCAR

    What an amazing drive from <a href="https://twitter.com/TylerReddick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TylerReddick</a>! <a href="https://t.co/EO8WkHgN1c">pic.twitter.com/EO8WkHgN1c</a>

    Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck

    Welp, Tyler Reddick was cruising toward what appeared to be an easy win. Now this caution for Bell is going to make for a crazy restart. Reddick is going to have to drive in deep enough to not get punted and also watch Elliott on his outside at the same time.

    Sunday's race was important as the season enters the stretch run ahead of the Cup Series playoffs. There were just two postseason berths for winless drivers available at the start of competition with 14 different drivers capturing checkered flags this year.

    Outside of the shrinking bubble, one of the biggest pre-race storylines was whether AJ Allmendinger would continue his road-race dominance.

    The 40-year-old was the defending champion at this event and had the opportunity for a weekend sweep after winning Saturday's Xfinity Series race. The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) noted he won six of his last 11 road-course races ahead of Sunday's competition.

    Yet an action-filled Stage 1 that ultimately belonged to Chase Briscoe featured multiple spin-outs and a fire on pit road that knocked Chris Buescher two laps back.

    Indianapolis Motor Speedway @IMS

    Back Home Again...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheBrickyard?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheBrickyard</a> <a href="https://t.co/mX4bVrzLpQ">https://t.co/mX4bVrzLpQ</a>

    Lee Spencer @CandiceSpencer

    Tough break for <a href="https://twitter.com/Chris_Buescher?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chris_Buescher</a> He really felt confident entering today's race. Gained a lot of information during a Watkins Glen test last month. Still adds, "I can't see." Asking for towels <a href="https://twitter.com/RFKracing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RFKracing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/IMS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IMS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a>

    Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck

    Bad deal for Chris Buescher with his car catching on fire. He had a legit shot to win Sonoma after RFK made big gains at Watkins Glen test. But then couldn't back it up at Road America and now today's hopes appear gone already.

    Briscoe elected to stay out to chase a playoff point and was rewarded during the shortest stage of the race.

    While Briscoe got off to an ideal start, the middle of the race was one to forget for many of the sport's biggest names. Chase Elliott went for a spin but avoided damage, Kevin Harvick lost multiple laps in pit road because of a flat tire and Aric Almirola saw his day come to an early end.

    Harvick's day eventually came to an early end as well.

    Elsewhere, Allmendinger got a flat tire when he went off into the gravel, which was a tough break since he was running in the top five at the time.

    NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC

    Trouble for Kevin Harvick!<br><br>The Stewart-Haas Racing driver, who needs a win to make the playoffs, spins. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a><br><br>📺 : <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> <a href="https://t.co/NRFNpaSnkR">pic.twitter.com/NRFNpaSnkR</a>

    Jordan Bianchi @Jordan_Bianchi

    "Tell me all five of them so I can wreck all five of them."<br><br>Kevin Harvick's response when told five drivers are to blame for the pileup that resulted in him spinning out.

    No. 9 Team @Hendrick9Team

    No significant damage on the <a href="https://twitter.com/NAPARacing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NAPARacing</a> Chevy after this. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/di9?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#di9</a> <a href="https://t.co/TA4WDT5i9y">https://t.co/TA4WDT5i9y</a>

    NASCAR @NASCAR

    This is CRAZY! <a href="https://t.co/TXxJD3hCOQ">pic.twitter.com/TXxJD3hCOQ</a>

    Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck

    Holy crap. The amount of cars involved in incidents/spins/whatever today might already outnumber the amount of cars who have had a clean day so far.

    To Christopher Bell's credit, he managed to avoid the chaos and win Stage 2.

    It appeared as if the third stage would be relatively straightforward when Reddick took the lead and Ryan Blaney received only fuel during his pit stop. It seemed to set up a race for the finish between Reddick, Blaney and Bell, although that took a temporary back seat when a brake issue for Kyle Larson led to a massive wreck with Ty Dillon.

    NASCAR @NASCAR

    Wow! <br><br>Big impact from the No. 5 car on the No. 42 car. Both drivers are able to exit their cars. <a href="https://t.co/4j9pzQmxE8">pic.twitter.com/4j9pzQmxE8</a>

    That was just the start of the drama, as damage to the front of Bell's car led to a pressure-packed restart for the final few laps after Reddick built a solid lead.

    Elliott played his way back into the picture ahead of the restart and figured to be a threat for the leader, but he was one of a number of cars that spun out during the restart, forcing another.

    NASCAR @NASCAR

    THEY SPIN!! <a href="https://t.co/kT0LzGeqqI">pic.twitter.com/kT0LzGeqqI</a>

    Reddick also prevailed in the overtime push, clinching his second win in a five-race span.

