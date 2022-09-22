Julio Rodriguez Exits Mariners vs. A's Because of Back Injury

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez was removed from Thursday's game against the Oakland Athletics because of a back injury, the team announced.

The rookie doubled and scored in the first inning before coming out of the contest.

Rodriguez missed three games because of back tightness recently but returned to the lineup Tuesday.

He was placed on the injured list at the end of July after getting hit by a pitch on his hand. The injury came less than a week after jamming his wrist while sliding into a base, although an MRI showed no structural damage. He returned after missing 11 games.

The unlucky stretch still hasn't overshadowed an outstanding season for the emerging star.

The 21-year-old earned an All-Star selection after proving to be one of the top all-around talents of any age in the sport.

In 129 games, Rodriguez has a .280 average and .342 on-base percentage with 27 home runs and 25 stolen bases.

Rodriguez also introduced himself on the national stage with an impressive showing at the Home Run Derby, eventually finishing second to Juan Soto.

It could be enough to not only make him a Rookie of the Year favorite but even get some MVP votes during his first MLB season.

Sam Haggerty replaced Rodriguez in right field Thursday, while the versatile Dylan Moore can also fill in as needed until the starter is back to full strength.