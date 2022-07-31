Suns' Cam Johnson Comments on Being Named in Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson understands the calculus at play when he's included in hypothetical trade packages for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

Johnson told the Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, "You’ve got to expect a team to do what’s in their best interests and try to win a championship." He added that mindset should be shared by players as well:

"I was in Chapel Hill with Puff. I’m sitting in the locker room and the news breaks. It’s Puff’s teammates, my teammates. I’m like, nah man, don’t put me in this. And next thing you know, whoever it was, Windy (Brian Windhorst) or somebody on the TV was like naming the potential trade targets. Naming DA, me, Mikal. And I was like, come on man, but it’s the business. Like I said, it’s the business. If that’s something that gets done, then that was just part of God’s plan and you’ve got to keep on rolling."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.