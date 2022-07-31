LIV's Graeme McDowell Says 'Haters Are Gonna Hate,' Calls Critics 'Keyboard Warriors'

Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Graeme McDowell has faced criticism for joining LIV Golf and is doing his best to rise above it.

"Haters are gonna hate. Keyboard warriors are always going to be there and that is what it is," McDowell said, per Adam Woodard of Golfweek. "I'm not used to it. And like I said, I haven't done a good job staying away from it."

The 2010 U.S. Open champion is one of several high-profile golfers to join LIV Golf, a new organization funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. It has led to significant blowback, with even McDowell saying his legacy was "tainted" in the short term.

The 42-year-old hasn't always taken it well, calling out "idiotic comments" on his Twitter page while also challenging someone a round on their home course.

McDowell believes he and the other golfers to join LIV Golf have to band together against the criticism.

"We're kind of brothers in arms, if you like, because of the negativity that's come out against us all," the Northern Irishman said. "Everyone's experienced that in their own way, and it brings us all closer together."