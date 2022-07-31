Mavs' Mark Cuban Ranks Luka Doncic as 'Top 1 or 2' Best NBA Players: 'He's a Beast'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

This just in: Mark Cuban thinks Luka Doncic is very good at basketball.

The Dallas Mavericks governor appeared on the Full Send podcast recently and called Doncic one of the two best players in the NBA.

"Top one or two. He's a beast. He's so good and he's adding stuff to his game this summer. I mean he's gonna come back even better," Cuban said (via Basket News).

Cuban did not say which player he'd put in the conversation with Doncic, likely wanting to avoid a fine from the league office for tampering.

Doncic has been an All-Star and first-team All-NBA selection each of the last three years, putting together a Hall of Fame-caliber resume at the age of 23. He's finished no worse than sixth in MVP voting each of the last three seasons.

The 6'7" guard is coming off the apex of his NBA career, leading a less-than-stellar Mavericks team to the Western Conference Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors.

There's little question Doncic is one of the building blocks to the NBA's next generation. Once Cuban gets a more championship-caliber team around Doncic, it's likely the Mavs governor's star player will get recognized in the way he wants.