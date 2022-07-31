Bulls Rumors: Chicago 'Poised to' Revisit Coby White Trade Talks Around 2023 Deadline

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White has reportedly "been on the trade block for the last year," according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, and that doesn't appear likely to change anytime soon.

Per that report, the Bulls are unlikely to extend him this year and "seem poised to keep White for depth purposes, revisit his trade value at the deadline if the backcourt is healthy, and if he is a Bull come next summer, simply let the market set a price on him and decide if the restricted free agent would be worth matching."

White, 22, was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft but has struggled to live up to those expectations, averaging 13.7 points and 3.5 assists in his three seasons while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three.

With Lonzo Ball added last offseason, White went from starting 54 games in the 2020-21 season to just 17 games last year (in 61 total appearances).

The Bulls don't lack for depth at the guard position. Ball will start at point guard if he's healthy, while Goran Dragic was signed this offseason. At the 2-guard, Zach LaVine is one of the team's key stars, while Alex Caruso provides defense and playmaking as his backup (and can also play the point if needed).

Add in young players like Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry gunning for minutes, and White may have trouble carving out meaningful time for himself in Chicago.

On a positive, Cowley noted that, "According to a source, White has had a great offseason of work, not only improving his body in the physicality department, but his footwork and ball-handling."

And there's always the possibility that injuries will strike, leaving White in line to secure more consistent minutes.

But at the moment, it seems his clearest path to playing time is a change in scenery, even if that may not happen until some point during the season ahead of February's trade deadline.