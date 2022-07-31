X

    Max Verstappen Tops Lewis Hamilton to Win 2022 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJuly 31, 2022

    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    The Hungarian Grand Prix featured several lead changes, but it was Max Verstappen who came out on top in Sunday's Formula One race.

    It's the eighth win of the year for Verstappen, who started in 10th place at the Hungaroring track. On the final laps, he narrowly held off Lewis Hamilton, who charged into second amid some late rain.

    George Russell finished third after winning the pole in qualifying, while Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc fell out of podium contention.

    Verstappen expanded his lead in the Formula One season standings after his second straight win.

    Results

    1. Max Verstappen

    2. Lewis Hamilton

    3. George Russell

    4. Carlos Sainz

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    5. Sergio Perez

    Full results at Formula1.com.

    Fans have become used to seeing Verstappen in front of the pack, but this performance was certainly more surprising than others.

    The Red Bull driver had a disappointing performance in a wet qualifying Saturday to start 10th.

    Narayanan Hariharan (NithyaKarma.com) @narayananh

    At the beginning of this race, even Max Verstappen wouldn't have dreamt of winning this race <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HungarianGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HungarianGP</a>

    After moving toward the front, a spin seemed like it could derail his chances.

    Formula 1 @F1

    LAP 42/70<br><br>Verstappen spins and Leclerc gets back in front of his rival <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HungarianGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HungarianGP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://t.co/7mCfo1BGLy">pic.twitter.com/7mCfo1BGLy</a>

    Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck

    Rare misstep from Verstappen this season. He doesn’t make those type of mistakes anymore. Might have bailed out Ferrari’s odd call for hard tires with Leclerc? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a>

    Daniel Moxon @dmoxon_

    Max Verstappen overtakes Charles Leclerc as Ferrari struggle to switch on their hard tyres, but then he has a small spin which hands the place right back to the Ferrari driver.<br><br>He also slows down Perez behind him and allows Russell to overtake his team-mate. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HungarianGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HungarianGP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a>

    The talent of the reigning champion was still on display as Verstappen recovered well from the spin, eventually pulling into first place.

    Despite some late rain, the Dutchman remained ahead to win yet another grand prix and continue his dominance of the 2022 Formula One season.

    Hamilton, who began in seventh place, also showed his driving ability to climb up to the front for another podium finish.

    Nate Saunders @natesaundersF1

    This was the first time since early 2018 neither Verstappen or Hamilton started in top six. They're about to finish first and second. Undeniably the two best in the business right now, and I think quite comfortably.

    Nick DeGroot @ndegroot89

    Sensational drive for both Verstappen and Hamilton today.<br><br>P10 to P1 for VER<br>P7 to P2 for HAM<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HungarianGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HungarianGP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a>

    Carp @robcarpenter81

    Lewis Hamilton flying around the track and made up super pace to get into 2nd place for now with 5 laps left. Could have another 2nd and 3rd place podium for Mercedes <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HungarianGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HungarianGP</a>

    Joe Krishnan @joekrishnan

    Sometimes you have to take your hat off to Max Verstappen. His pace was unbelievable today. Got some good fortune from Ferrari shooting themselves in the foot, but the rest was masterful.<br><br>Looking very likely like a double world champion now.

    Once again, a major story from Sunday was the decision-making of Ferrari. The team has seemingly cost its drivers wins during multiple races this year, and it might have been the case in Hungary.

    Leclerc led during the race but took three pit stops that slowed him down on the way to a sixth-place finish. Sainz was also in position to win before falling down the standings.

    Ferrari received a lot of criticism:

    Lalita Chemello @LalitaChemello

    It’s getting really painful to watch Ferrari strategy completely bun every single damn race. They have a good car…just idiots making every strategy call.

    Kushan Mitra @kushanmitra

    Sure, total Ferrari strategy implosion and the red car seems like a Saturday machine; but what a cool race by <a href="https://twitter.com/Max33Verstappen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Max33Verstappen</a> and brilliant race by the Merc’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HungarianGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HungarianGP</a>

    Yash Sharma @yashsharma_4

    May life give you people who push you towards achieving your goals like Ferrari strategists push Max Verstappen.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HungarianGP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HungarianGP</a>

    Adam Parsons @adamparsons

    Another grand prix marked by Ferrari making a bizarre tactical decision

    Romain Grosjean @RGrosjean

    Ferrari strategy 🤯🤯🤯🤯

    ESPN F1 @ESPNF1

    Ferrari fans watching this race unfold... <a href="https://t.co/8w69ABpJi1">pic.twitter.com/8w69ABpJi1</a>

    Joel “Troel” Embiid @JoelEmbiid

    I might as well be a Ferrari strategist right now lol.. every week is more incredible than the other

    "Tough one, really tough one," Sainz said on the radio at the end of the race.

    The drivers will try to regroup during the summer break before returning to action in Belgium on Aug. 28. Verstappen will head into the 14th race (out of 23) with an 80-point lead in the driver standings.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.