Max Verstappen Tops Lewis Hamilton to Win 2022 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The Hungarian Grand Prix featured several lead changes, but it was Max Verstappen who came out on top in Sunday's Formula One race.

It's the eighth win of the year for Verstappen, who started in 10th place at the Hungaroring track. On the final laps, he narrowly held off Lewis Hamilton, who charged into second amid some late rain.

George Russell finished third after winning the pole in qualifying, while Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc fell out of podium contention.

Verstappen expanded his lead in the Formula One season standings after his second straight win.

Results

1. Max Verstappen

2. Lewis Hamilton

3. George Russell

4. Carlos Sainz

5. Sergio Perez

Full results at Formula1.com.

Fans have become used to seeing Verstappen in front of the pack, but this performance was certainly more surprising than others.

The Red Bull driver had a disappointing performance in a wet qualifying Saturday to start 10th.

After moving toward the front, a spin seemed like it could derail his chances.

The talent of the reigning champion was still on display as Verstappen recovered well from the spin, eventually pulling into first place.

Despite some late rain, the Dutchman remained ahead to win yet another grand prix and continue his dominance of the 2022 Formula One season.

Hamilton, who began in seventh place, also showed his driving ability to climb up to the front for another podium finish.

Once again, a major story from Sunday was the decision-making of Ferrari. The team has seemingly cost its drivers wins during multiple races this year, and it might have been the case in Hungary.

Leclerc led during the race but took three pit stops that slowed him down on the way to a sixth-place finish. Sainz was also in position to win before falling down the standings.

Ferrari received a lot of criticism:

"Tough one, really tough one," Sainz said on the radio at the end of the race.

The drivers will try to regroup during the summer break before returning to action in Belgium on Aug. 28. Verstappen will head into the 14th race (out of 23) with an 80-point lead in the driver standings.