Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 277

UFC 277 has come and gone, which means it's time for another update to B/R's pound-for-pound UFC rankings.

The card, which went down Saturday night in Dallas, was headlined by a women's bantamweight title fight between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. Pena was defending the belt after winning it from Nunes in one of the biggest upsets ever last December, but things didn't go her way the second time around, as Nunes walloped her to a unanimous-decision win to reclaim the title and restore order to the weight class.

UFC 277 was co-headlined by an interim flyweight title fight between former champ Brandon Moreno and Israel Adesanya stablemate Kai Kara-France. Kara-France had his moments in the fight, but the win and the belt ultimately went to Moreno, who ended things with a body shot in Round 3.

Those were the only fights on the UFC 277 bill involving fighters anywhere near the pound-for-pound conversation, but they were more than enough to change our rankings a bit.

