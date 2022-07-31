Jimmy Garoppolo Odds: Seahawks, Dolphins, Texans Betting Favorites to Land 49ers QB

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have committed to Trey Lance as their quarterback moving forward, and Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to either be traded or released in the coming weeks.

It's unclear where Garoppolo will end up, but three teams have emerged with the best betting odds to land the quarterback, per DraftKings Sportsbook:

Seattle Seahawks: +275

Miami Dolphins: +330

Houston Texans: +400

It should come as no surprise that the Seahawks are viewed as the betting favorite to land the veteran signal-caller.

After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason, the Seahawks have some instability at quarterback. Drew Lock and Geno Smith are battling for the QB1 position in training camp, but Garoppolo would be a better option than either player.

Lock appeared in 24 games across three seasons for the Broncos, but he was inconsistent, completing 59.3 percent of his passes for 4,740 yards and 25 touchdowns against 20 interceptions.

Meanwhile, Smith hasn't been a full-time starter since his second year in the league in 2014 with the New York Jets. In 30 games over his first two seasons, he completed 57.5 percent of his passes for 5,571 yards and 25 touchdowns against 34 interceptions.

Since then, Smith has served as a backup for the Jets, New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers, in addition to the Seahawks.

The Dolphins present an interesting landing spot for Garoppolo. Tua Tagovailoa is the team's starter, and Teddy Bridgewater is on board as the backup. However, there is some connection, as Miami's new head coach, Mike McDaniel, worked for the 49ers since 2017 and served as the team's offensive coordinator in 2021.

Should Miami acquire Garoppolo, he would presumably be a replacement for Tagovailoa, not for Bridgewater as a backup. That makes the Dolphins appear not as likely of a landing spot because the franchise has expressed commitment to Tagovailoa.

The 2020 fifth overall pick completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,653 yards and 16 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 13 games last season. He also rushed for 128 yards and three scores.

As for Houston, the Texans started 2021 third-round pick Davis Mills last season while Deshaun Watson sat out in pursuit of a trade. Mills played better than expected, too, completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,664 yards and 16 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

It appears the Texans are comfortable heading into the 2022 season with Mills under center, allowing him to continue to develop. However, Garoppolo could easily step in and start, hence why Houston is listed as a betting favorite.

Garoppolo, a 2014 second-round pick, spent the first three-and-a-half seasons of his career with the New England Patriots before being traded to the 49ers during the 2017 campaign.

The 30-year-old has struggled with injuries since arriving in San Francisco and has only played two full seasons with the Red and Gold.

During the 2019 season, Garoppolo completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns against 13 interceptions in 16 games. He led San Francisco to a 13-3 record and a berth in the Super Bowl.

His second full season came in 2021. He completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3,810 yards and 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in 15 games. The 49ers went 9-6 in those games, and he led the team to the NFC Championship Game.

So, while there are questions about Garoppolo, especially after he underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, there's no question he's better than some of the quarterbacks set to start in 2022.

