Biggest Takeaways From 2022 WWE SummerSlam Results

Biggest Takeaways From 2022 WWE SummerSlam ResultsJuly 31, 2022
There were plenty of questions, even more speculation and genuine intrigue surrounding WWE SummerSlam Saturday night. The first event under new Head of Creative Triple H promised to set the tone for his regime moving forward, with every match and outcome closely scrutinized.
If what The King of Kings produced in Nashville is any indication, fans of WWE are in for a hell of a ride.
The show featured returning fan favorites, Hollywood celebrities outshining actual Superstars, a much-needed babyface turn and a questionable booking decision, just to keep things interesting.
Oh, and a tractor-driving badass cowboy hellbent on destroying his Tribal Chief foe and taking the top prize in the company.
On a night that can be categorized as one of the most historically significant in recent memory, these are the biggest takeaways from the summertime spectacular.
Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai Inject Life into WWE Raw Women's Division
The Raw women's division got a much-needed injection of life Saturday night at SummerSlam with the return of Bayley from the IR, Dakota Kai from free agency and Io Shirai (now Iyo Sky)'s main roster debut.
The trio confronted Bianca Belair before backing down in the face a united Belair and Becky Lynch, teasing a program over the top prize on the company's flagship show.
Kai was never given a shot on the main roster and Sky's NXT is nearly unrivaled in terms of quality but it once appeared as though she would never have the opportunity to showcase her abilities on Mondays or Fridays.
Throw in Bayley, a future Hall of Famer returning from a devastating knee injury that kept her sidelined for just over a year, and you have an influx of talent that will help enhance a roster that also touts the likes of Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.
All three are celebrated in-ring performers and will provide any opponent an above-average dance partner with whom to have a great match.
During his time in NXT, Triple H made it a directive to highlight women's wrestling, bringing it to the forefront in a way it never was on the main roster. Look for a greater emphasis to be put on women's wrestling on Raw and SmackDown, beginning with the introduction of new talent and the implementation of a potential big-time feud.
Speaking of big time...
Babyface Becky Lynch Is Back After Lackluster Heel Run
There was nothing inherently wrong with the Big Time Becks incarnation of Becky Lynch. She worked hard, went all-in with the gimmick and was absolutely key in making Bianca Belair the mega-star she has developed into.
But that character never felt like her organic self. Not like The Man.
Lynch was cool, confident, and even a little cocky and the fans ate that up. Booing her and everything she had done as one of the leading faces of the women's revolution over the years was not something the WWE Universe really wanted to do.
Switching her back by way of her alliance of convenience with The EST, in a battle with Bayley, Sky and Kai, is the perfect way to return her to the babyface role she never should have left.
It will be interesting to see if the Big Time Becks persona drops off suddenly and without any real explanation or if there is a slower transformation that sees her gradually drop the ridiculous outfits and heel attributes and return to the no-nonsense Lass Kicker that captivated audiences and headlined WrestleMania 35.
One thing is for certain: this is the best creative move for Lynch at this point and creates fresh matches for her against Bayley, who she has not competed against in a major program in years, and NXT exports Kai and Sky, with whom she can steal many a show.
Logan Paul Shows Out and Proves He Belongs in Win over The Miz
There is not a ton to like about YouTube Superstar Logan Paul from a personality standpoint. He has earned every bit of that controversial reputation via his antics away from the squared circle. In it, though, the only reputation he has earned is that of a hellish performer.
Paul showed up, showed out and impressed even his harshest critics with a win over The Miz in which he launched himself from the top rope, crashing down on the Hollywood A-Lister and driving him through the announce table.
It was that spot that changed the fans' view of Paul, who entered Nissan Stadium to a chorus of boos but exited with the respect of an audience appreciative of the effort he put into his performance.
Like he did at WrestleMania 38, with Miz against The Mysterios, Paul exceeded all expectations. Not because he executed a few basic moves really well, but because he wrestled an entire match against a guy who has been wrestling for nearly two decades and never appeared lost or overwhelmed by the situation.
He owned the moment, stealing the headlines and proving that no matter the noise beyond the ring, he absolutely belongs in it.
Liv Morgan Booked Weakly in 1st Major Match as Champ
The decision really should have been easy: to get to the Ronda Rousey heel turn, Liv Morgan upsets her and ignites the rage that The Baddest Woman in the Planet has kept bottled up since losing her SmackDown Women's Championship three weeks earlier at Money in the Bank.
Morgan looks like a tenacious, gritty champion who scored a quick win and Rousey undergoes a heel turn that should have happened two months ago.
Instead, the finish saw Rousey dominate the action and nearly tap her out multiple times before Morgan rolled her up. There, in a perfect world is where things would have ended nicely and tidily.
Except, Morgan tapped out while trapped in the arm bar.
Worse, she did it before the referee's hand hit the mat for three.
Instead of booking the finish that made Morgan look like a resourceful, gutsy babyface that overcame her opponent's overwhelming attack, she looked lucky; like a champion who never belonged in the ring with her opponent and who only retained because she sneakily avoided detection while tapping to the superior athlete.
That did nothing to help Morgan. Instead, it hurt her credibility in what was her first major championship defense. Instead of really putting her over as this resilient underdog with tenacity for days, she was made to look like a fluke.
A fan just lucky enough to be living her dream.
That does a great disservice to a character that fans have gravitated to because she is passionate and loves what she does. Furthermore, it was a sign of the lack of faith in Morgan by management.
Hopefully, it was just a simple booking misstep that will be rectified moving forward but one would not be faulted for feeling somewhat pessimistically coming out of Saturday's premium live event.
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar a Great Way to Usher in the Triple H Era
Right about the time that Brock Lesnar drove a tractor to the squared circle, it became abundantly clear that the showdown we were about to witness between him and Roman Reigns over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship would be unlike any we had seen before.
By the time the official counted to 10 to end the Last Man Standing Match, it was more like a match we are unlikely to ever see again.
The wild, chaotic, often over-the-top but always entertaining main event washed away the sour taste left in the mouths of fans dissatisfied with Reigns and Lesnar's recent encounters and instantaneously ranked among the best, most mind-blowingly ridiculous contests in WWE history.
There were tables and chairs, sure, but there was also that damn tractor; a tractor Lesnar proceeded to use to lift the ring in the air and dump Reigns to the floor. It was a spot never before seen and not likely to be replicated anytime soon. Dominate, destructive, the match felt like The Beast's to win.
Until Paul Heyman provided a distraction, putting himself in harm's way and eating an F-5 through the announce table for his troubles. Theory tried to cash in, The Usos got involved and in the end, it was The Head of the Table who buried his opponent under every imaginable ringside piece of furniture to finally keep him down.
It would be easy to view the match through a microscope and pick out everything one did not like about it, but what fun is that? It was an Attitude Era-esque brawl between two guys with enough hatred between them to justify the ridiculous violence and, at time, comically over-the-top spots.
It was great professional wrestling storytelling but more importantly, was littered with Easter eggs.
Lesnar repeatedly tossing Reigns around the ring, only to watch him defiantly get to his feet and keep fighting was straight out of their WrestleMania 31 match. Reigns burying Lesnar under plunder at the finish was a nod to the SummerSlam 2017 match, when Braun Strowman did the same to him in an attempt to eliminate The Beast as a threat.
Then there was a potential hint at things to come, with Heyman exclaiming to Lesnar, "he's my f*****g meal ticket!" in reference to the champion. He corrected himself the second time, substituting "Tribal Chief" in there instead, but at the moment, Heyman revealed to the world that he both knows that he is dependent on Reigns, but also sees him as a means to an end.
He knows Reigns is his key to stature, relevancy, money and a cozy spot in the main event.
A spot he once enjoyed courtesy of his relationship with a young, up-and-coming star who would go on to dominate the industry. That star? Brock Lesnar.
Funny enough, there is another young star looking to make a splash in Theory, who would benefit greatly from Heyman's advice and guidance. Keep an eye on the special counsel and his interactions with Mr. Money in the Bank moving forward.
A brilliant masterpiece of chaos and destruction, the main event of Saturday's show was everything a fan could ask for from a wrestling company in transition. If it is a sign of things to come, everyone should be overly excited about the attitude injection the all-too-glossy WWE appears poised to receive.