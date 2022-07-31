Biggest Takeaways From 2022 WWE SummerSlam Results

5 of 5

Right about the time that Brock Lesnar drove a tractor to the squared circle, it became abundantly clear that the showdown we were about to witness between him and Roman Reigns over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship would be unlike any we had seen before.

By the time the official counted to 10 to end the Last Man Standing Match, it was more like a match we are unlikely to ever see again.

The wild, chaotic, often over-the-top but always entertaining main event washed away the sour taste left in the mouths of fans dissatisfied with Reigns and Lesnar's recent encounters and instantaneously ranked among the best, most mind-blowingly ridiculous contests in WWE history.

There were tables and chairs, sure, but there was also that damn tractor; a tractor Lesnar proceeded to use to lift the ring in the air and dump Reigns to the floor. It was a spot never before seen and not likely to be replicated anytime soon. Dominate, destructive, the match felt like The Beast's to win.

Until Paul Heyman provided a distraction, putting himself in harm's way and eating an F-5 through the announce table for his troubles. Theory tried to cash in, The Usos got involved and in the end, it was The Head of the Table who buried his opponent under every imaginable ringside piece of furniture to finally keep him down.

It would be easy to view the match through a microscope and pick out everything one did not like about it, but what fun is that? It was an Attitude Era-esque brawl between two guys with enough hatred between them to justify the ridiculous violence and, at time, comically over-the-top spots.

It was great professional wrestling storytelling but more importantly, was littered with Easter eggs.

Lesnar repeatedly tossing Reigns around the ring, only to watch him defiantly get to his feet and keep fighting was straight out of their WrestleMania 31 match. Reigns burying Lesnar under plunder at the finish was a nod to the SummerSlam 2017 match, when Braun Strowman did the same to him in an attempt to eliminate The Beast as a threat.

Then there was a potential hint at things to come, with Heyman exclaiming to Lesnar, "he's my f*****g meal ticket!" in reference to the champion. He corrected himself the second time, substituting "Tribal Chief" in there instead, but at the moment, Heyman revealed to the world that he both knows that he is dependent on Reigns, but also sees him as a means to an end.

He knows Reigns is his key to stature, relevancy, money and a cozy spot in the main event.

A spot he once enjoyed courtesy of his relationship with a young, up-and-coming star who would go on to dominate the industry. That star? Brock Lesnar.

Funny enough, there is another young star looking to make a splash in Theory, who would benefit greatly from Heyman's advice and guidance. Keep an eye on the special counsel and his interactions with Mr. Money in the Bank moving forward.

A brilliant masterpiece of chaos and destruction, the main event of Saturday's show was everything a fan could ask for from a wrestling company in transition. If it is a sign of things to come, everyone should be overly excited about the attitude injection the all-too-glossy WWE appears poised to receive.