X

    Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero Dominate at Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver Pro-Am

    Erin WalshJuly 30, 2022

    Alex Nahorniak-Svenski/NBAE via Getty Images

    NBA players have been suiting up in various Pro-Am Leagues all summer, and that list now includes Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, the top-two picks in the 2022 NBA draft.

    Banchero and Holmgren teamed up on Saturday in Seattle's The CrawsOver Pro-Am, created by former NBA player Jamal Crawford, and did not disappoint as they went up against Jaden McDaniels of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    Banchero finished with 50 points and nine rebounds for the Sonics, while Holmgren put up 34 points and 14 rebounds before exiting. McDaniels finished with 52 points and 11 rebounds for Ball is Life.

    Here's a look at some highlights from Saturday's action:

    NBA @NBA

    Never fear, Chet is here!<br><br>Chet shuts the shot attempt down with 2 hands in <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheCrawsOver</a>!<br><br>Watch Now on the NBA App &amp; <a href="https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW">https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW</a>: <a href="https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK">https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK</a> <a href="https://t.co/MVsH7qldKe">pic.twitter.com/MVsH7qldKe</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Paolo Banchero going 360 🌀<br><br>Watch Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero as they team up in the <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheCrawsOver</a> Live Now on the NBA app: <a href="https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK">https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK</a> <a href="https://t.co/AsBgWzxGRp">pic.twitter.com/AsBgWzxGRp</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Jaden McDaniels with his head at the rim!<br><br>Watch Now on the NBA App &amp; <a href="https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW">https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW</a>: <a href="https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK">https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK</a> <a href="https://t.co/LGqSO3qjt3">pic.twitter.com/LGqSO3qjt3</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Paolo Banchero has his dancing shoes on 🔥<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/Pp_doesit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pp_doesit</a> Live Now from <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover</a> on the NBA App: <a href="https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK">https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK</a> <a href="https://t.co/lJU75cXFHC">pic.twitter.com/lJU75cXFHC</a>

    NBA @NBA

    The handles, the bounce... Jaden McDaniels is too saucy right now in <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover</a>!<br><br>Watch Now on <a href="https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW">https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW</a> &amp; the NBA app: <a href="https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK">https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK</a> <a href="https://t.co/Mad3OVRcIm">pic.twitter.com/Mad3OVRcIm</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Chet flies down the lane for a double clutch SLAM!<br><br>This Paolo Banchero &amp; Chet Holmgren connection is fun to watch 🍿<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover</a> Live Now on the NBA App: <a href="https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK">https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK</a> <a href="https://t.co/JZVoFjFUuW">pic.twitter.com/JZVoFjFUuW</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Chet with a stepback triple from deep 💦<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/ChetHolmgren?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChetHolmgren</a> Live Now in the <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover</a> on the NBA App: <a href="https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK">https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK</a> <a href="https://t.co/wUPWNgAWtJ">pic.twitter.com/wUPWNgAWtJ</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Paolo Banchero has THAT kind of range 😮<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/Pp_doesit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pp_doesit</a> Live Now in <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover</a> on the NBA app &amp; on <a href="https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW">https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW</a>: <a href="https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK">https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK</a> <a href="https://t.co/Zvzlm3xsEK">pic.twitter.com/Zvzlm3xsEK</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Paolo almost took the hoop down on this jam 💪<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/Pp_doesit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pp_doesit</a> Live Now in <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover</a> on <a href="https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW">https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW</a> and the NBA app: <a href="https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK">https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK</a> <a href="https://t.co/YIIMehhw6l">pic.twitter.com/YIIMehhw6l</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Return to sender 📩<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/ChetHolmgren?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChetHolmgren</a> Live Now in the <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover</a> on <a href="https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW">https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW</a> &amp; NBA app: <a href="https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK">https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK</a> <a href="https://t.co/6nOJQBkE0x">pic.twitter.com/6nOJQBkE0x</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Chet behind-the-back dime ✨<br><br>Paolo with the dropstep dunk 💪<br><br>Watch the top 2 picks hooping together in <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover</a> Live Now on the NBA App &amp; <a href="https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW">https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW</a>: <a href="https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK">https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK</a> <a href="https://t.co/KD06bWyh31">pic.twitter.com/KD06bWyh31</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Chet is giving Dirk vibes on this one-legged fade out the post!<br><br>Watch Now on the NBA App: <a href="https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK">https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK</a> <a href="https://t.co/7wK1J3SNPv">pic.twitter.com/7wK1J3SNPv</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Jaden McDaniels AGAIN for the dunk!<br><br>He's on fire in the <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover</a> Live Now on <a href="https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW">https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW</a> &amp; the NBA app: <a href="https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK">https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK</a> <a href="https://t.co/MxCukU6Z8O">pic.twitter.com/MxCukU6Z8O</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Chet rises for the putdown off the inbound ☝<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover</a> Live Now on <a href="https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW">https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW</a> and the NBA App: <a href="https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK">https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK</a> <a href="https://t.co/c5BaHKLtDq">pic.twitter.com/c5BaHKLtDq</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Paolo rips down the windmill on the break!<a href="https://twitter.com/OrlandoMagic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OrlandoMagic</a> fans tune in Paolo is GOING OFF!<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/Pp_doesit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pp_doesit</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover</a> Live Now on the NBA App: <a href="https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK">https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK</a> <a href="https://t.co/DwL4EFPNmz">pic.twitter.com/DwL4EFPNmz</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Check the range on this 3 from No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/Pp_doesit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pp_doesit</a> X <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover</a> <a href="https://t.co/DxJfruXc3L">pic.twitter.com/DxJfruXc3L</a>

    NBA @NBA

    🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/Pp_doesit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pp_doesit</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/ChetHolmgren?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChetHolmgren</a> dap it up after SHUTTING DOWN <a href="https://twitter.com/thecrawsover?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecrawsover</a>! <a href="https://t.co/yqZizNW4Aj">pic.twitter.com/yqZizNW4Aj</a>

    If this is what NBA fans can expect from Banchero and Holmgren during the 2022-23 season, they are certainly in for a treat. However, the pair will be going up against each other instead of playing with each other, which will make things even more entertaining.

    The Orlando Magic selected Banchero first overall out of Duke in the 2022 draft, while Holmgren was selected second overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder out of Gonzaga.

    It's no surprise they both impressed on Saturday as they also put together solid performances during the NBA's Summer League in Las Vegas.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.