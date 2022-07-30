Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero Dominate at Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver Pro-Am

Alex Nahorniak-Svenski/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA players have been suiting up in various Pro-Am Leagues all summer, and that list now includes Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, the top-two picks in the 2022 NBA draft.

Banchero and Holmgren teamed up on Saturday in Seattle's The CrawsOver Pro-Am, created by former NBA player Jamal Crawford, and did not disappoint as they went up against Jaden McDaniels of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Banchero finished with 50 points and nine rebounds for the Sonics, while Holmgren put up 34 points and 14 rebounds before exiting. McDaniels finished with 52 points and 11 rebounds for Ball is Life.

Here's a look at some highlights from Saturday's action:

If this is what NBA fans can expect from Banchero and Holmgren during the 2022-23 season, they are certainly in for a treat. However, the pair will be going up against each other instead of playing with each other, which will make things even more entertaining.

The Orlando Magic selected Banchero first overall out of Duke in the 2022 draft, while Holmgren was selected second overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder out of Gonzaga.

It's no surprise they both impressed on Saturday as they also put together solid performances during the NBA's Summer League in Las Vegas.