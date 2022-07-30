Nets' Kyrie Irving Plans on Playing in 'Leagues All Over the World' After NBA Career

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving said on Twitter on Saturday that he plans to play in competitive basketball leagues and teach youth the game around the world after his NBA career is over.

The conversation started when Eddie Gonzalez, the co-host of Kevin Durant's The Etcs Podcast, tweeted that Irving might be the best off-hand ever. Irving then replied to that remark by posting a clip of basketball legend Kobe Bryant praising the seven-time All-Star's game.

One Twitter user replied to Irving, noting that he'd promote himself too if given the chance. That led to the 11-year NBA veteran's response and reveal of his future plans.

Irving appears to be a long way from his retirement. The 30-year-old just averaged 27.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebound per game for the Nets.

There's some question regarding his destination next season with Irving connected to the Los Angeles Lakers in trade rumors, but he is still squarely in his prime.

Despite that, Irving is clearly a willing teacher of the game, like when he taught at Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy's camp this summer.

In 2013, Irving went to South Africa and visited children taking part in educational programs that UNICEF’s Schools for Africa initiative supports. He led kids through physical education activities and led a basketball clinic. Irving has also run an annual youth basketball camp stateside.

He's also authored numerous community service initiatives worldwide through the KAI Family Foundation, including funding a clean water project in Pakistan and anti-poaching efforts in Uganda.

It's easy to see Irving's comments Saturday coming to fruition down the road. For now, he's still suiting up for the Nets as the beginning of his 12th NBA campaign approaches in October.