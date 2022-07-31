Amanda Nunes and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 277

1 of 9

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It was why people who love fighting love fighting.

Seven months after their paradigm-shifting two-rounder in Las Vegas, Nunes and Pena engaged in 25 minutes of comprehensively violent competition that left both women swollen and bloody and allowed the consensus GOAT to regain her dual-championship status.

"We are here making history again," Nunes said. "Double champ again. Let's go."

Nunes earned a shutout unanimous decision on all three official scorecards, winning by margins of 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43 and becoming just the third woman to regain a title.

But it wasn't easy.

Nunes seemed in full control of the bout's early portion, fighting from a southpaw stance and continually catching Pena with right hooks as she pressed forward. She became the first woman to score at least three knockdowns in a UFC fight, but Pena rose every time and continued to be aggressive into the fight's back half.

The action went primarily to the mat in the final two rounds as Nunes went with multiple takedown attempts and opened cuts on Pena's hairline with thudding ground-strike elbows.

Still, the now-ex-champ remained dangerous and continued going for submission attempts from her back, including an armbar attempt in the fourth in which she had Nunes' left arm locked but could not hold the position long enough to draw a surrender.

The script remained similar in the fifth as the finish line drew nearer and Nunes actually ended the fight on her feet while Pena stayed prone, and the Brazilian punctuated her win with an impromptu salsa dance in the seconds before the final horn.

In the aftermath, she praised the decision to adjust her corner team to again include veteran trainer Roger Krahl, who'd been with her for her initial title-fight wins over Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate.

"The best thing I did was make my gym happy. I feel like I can grow even more," she said. "I'm really evolving even more. This is the best day ever in my life."

She deflected questions about her competitive future in the aftermath, instead suggesting a long hiatus may be in order before she returns.

"I'm going home to Brazil to see my family," she said. "Let the lioness rest a little bit, and we'll come back as soon as possible."