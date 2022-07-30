AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 29

0 of 4

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage Fyter Fest on July 29.

Following his huge win over Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor, the new ROH champion Claudio Castagnoli addressed the crowd.

After joining up with The Jericho Appreciation Society last week, Anna Jay did battle with her former friend this week, Roby Soho.

We also saw Ethan Page take on Leon Ruff, Matt Sydal faced Lee Moriarty, and The Best Friends faced Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh and Jay Lethan in a trios match.

Let's take a look at what went down on Friday's show.